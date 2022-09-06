You might also like

In the final episode of our special series “Workplace of Now”, presented with our partners at Zellis, Erik Niewiarowski speaks to Melanie Hill, Chief Marketing Officer at Zellis, to talk about diversity and how the journey to a truly inclusive work environment has to start at leadership-level.

The pair have a spirited chat about how leadership and HR need to ensure that their own department is in order when it comes to diversity, how hybrid working changed the concept of inclusion, and the data needed to make well-informed decisions when it comes to creating a DE&I strategy.

