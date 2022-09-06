You might also like

Workplace of Now

Diversity from the top down
In the final episode of our special series “Workplace of Now”, presented with our partners at Zellis, Erik Niewiarowski speaks to Melanie Hill, Chief Marketing Officer at Zellis, to talk about diversity and how the journey to a truly inclusive work environment has to start at leadership-level.

The pair have a spirited chat about how leadership and HR need to ensure that their own department is in order when it comes to diversity, how hybrid working changed the concept of inclusion, and the data needed to make well-informed decisions when it comes to creating a DE&I strategy.

About Zellis

Zellis are the UK and Ireland’s leading provider of payroll and HR solutions. They have over 50 years of heritage and industry experience – and have been ahead of the curve throughout.

Their focus is on delivering successful partnerships with customers, helping to deliver successful business outcomes, provide modern and intuitive digital experiences, and – most importantly – make every employee feel appreciated for the work they do.

