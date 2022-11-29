Why having that difficult conversation is one of the best ways to retain a top team

Many of us shy away from difficult conversations with a colleague. It’s hard to know what to say, or how to say it, without making the situation worse.

That’s where dealing with difficult conversations training can come in handy. By realplaying different scenarios with a live actor and trainer, you can learn how to approach sensitive topics in a way that is respectful and effective. The goal is not to avoid conflict, but to seek resolution through open and honest communication. With the right tools, you can navigate even the most challenging conversations with confidence.

In today’s workplace, it’s more important than ever to be able to have open and honest conversations – even when they’re difficult. Whether it’s discussing a sensitive issue with a co-worker, or bringing up a difficult topic with your boss, being able to communicate effectively can make all the difference.

With our High Impact Conversation Training, we are able to help create positive outcomes for some of the most complex or contrioversial workplace topics including:

Work Life Balance

Pay and Benefits

Client Account Management

Development and Progression

Performance Management

Resetting Relationships

Unfortunately, many of us have never been taught how to have these types of conversations. We may have been raised to avoid conflict at all costs, or we may simply not know how to express ourselves in a way that will be productive. As a result, we can end up feeling intimidated or unprepared when faced with a difficult conversation.

This is where training comes in. By learning some simple communication skills, we can feel more confident and capable when faced with a difficult conversation. We can learn how to express ourselves clearly and calmly, and how to listen actively to others.

How can Alchemist help your organisation?

Alchemist can help your organisation handle difficult situations in a number of ways. Firstly, we can provide your people with the necessary skills to effectively deal with difficult customers or clients. This can be through online practice sessions with coaches, facilitators or live actor realplay and simulations. Secondly, we can teach your people how to handle difficult situations without escalating them. Finally, It can give your people the confidence they need to handle difficult situations without feeling overwhelmed. By providing them with the tools they need to successfully deal with difficult situations, we can help organisations like yours avoid unnecessary problems and maintain a positive reputation.

Help your people come through conflict even stronger

Alchemist can help individuals resolve conflict at work by showing them how to communicate with others, how to understand their perspectives, and how to find common ground. In addition, we will also teach them how to assert themselves in a way that is respectful and effective. By taking the time to learn these skills, they can become a master of conflict resolution and make your organisation a more harmonious place.

Find out more here