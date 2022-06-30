Assessing the value of HR tech: Going beyond the numbers

Published 26th July 2022

Why getting payroll right should be a top priority for HR

With the widespread cost-of-living crisis and talent shortages impacting businesses in all sectors, this puts the onus on HR to ensure that workers receive their wages in a timely manner. One expert has suggested that avoiding payroll problems is perhaps even more important than ever before.

John Pearce, SVP Payroll Operations at CloudPay, said: “Avoiding payroll errors is desirable at any time, but during a cost-of-living crisis and a nationwide skills shortage, it’s arguably more important. With people across the country feeling the pinch as energy costs rise, the personal impact pay errors can have on individuals can be damaging.



“And, if staff aren’t paid on time and correctly, the likelihood of them leaving for a new position elsewhere increases. The knock-on effect this has on a business’s ability to continue with day-to-day activity makes payroll efficiency crucial.”

Published 18th July 2022

Next & Asda hit with controversy following payroll errors

Workers at two of the UK’s biggest retailers have been underpaid by hundreds of pounds over several months, forcing some to use foodbanks and skip meals just to make ends meet. Separate payroll system glitches have hit the pay packets of Asda and Next employees, at a time when many are struggling to stretch their wages even when paid correctly.

According to the Sunday Times, Next’s issues began in February when the firm outsourced its payroll management to US tech company Oracle. The company employs around 43,000 people in the UK, but it is unknown just how many have been affected by the pay errors. Some staff told the Sunday Times they had missed out on as much as £200 per month. Others claimed they had cancelled days off to bolster their wages.

The GMB union said it had also had reports of some workers’ benefits being cut, due to them being overpaid one month and having the amount deducted from their next pay packet.

Assessing the value of HR tech: Going beyond the numbers Over 50% of HR leaders and the C-Suite believe HR is doing even more work now driving digital transformation than before the pandemic. However, HR and People leaders are under increasing pressure to ensure that any investment in HR technology is fit for purpose, provides value for money, and benefits the whole organisation, all while navigating the challenges of adapting to the new world of work. You will learn: Quantifiable ways of determining value from your HR tech

How to achieve day-to-day success with HR tech

How your HR tech can drive continual value Show more Show less Download e-Book

Published 9th June 2022

Why VR may be a pathway to more talent

Sourcing top talent in the current market is a challenge that’s likely affecting all businesses. However, PwC’s recent The Future of Recruiting whitepaper recently found that 65% of candidates said they’re more likely to consider taking a role if they had a chance to experience the actual job through technology.

Virtual reality is particularly intriguing to 64% of in-demand workers, while 55% said they’re interested in video game style, interactive interviews, PwC reported. Similarly, the number of companies using video interviews, including async, has risen drastically since 2019, and is still on the rise. Gartner reported that last year 86% of surveyed business leaders said they’d used video interviewing in recruitment.

Talking on the subject, Luke Parry, Director of Global Consulting at talent acquisition firm Cielo, recently told HR Grapevine: “The introduction of VR could facilitate a shift in recruitment to where an interviewer isn’t required at all. The implications of this might be profound, relying on advanced AI to accurately assess a candidate for a role. This could also have time-saving and cost reduction benefits.”

Published 9th May 2022

What does AI mean for the workforce?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is here – and it has, just like other modern tools, simply enhanced our way of life. It has made work easier by automating mundane tasks. Much like the conveyor belt in factory working, it has increased production. But has it made life better for workers?

PwC’s recent Global AI Study focused on how much the technology could be worth for your business and found that: “AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030, more than the current output of China and India combined. Of this, $6.6 trillion is likely to come from increased productivity and $9.1 trillion is likely to come from consumption side effects.”

The other area in which AI can help is analysing data about where the best people around the world job search. If you are only using LinkedIn, for example, you’ll attract primarily Western, male, older, white-collar applicants.

If your goal is to improve your bottom line, then diverse teams are the way to go: diversity helps you think like your customers and to bring in a broad, varied viewpoint.