More from Qualtrics

A major pharmaceutical company wanted to understand how a global technology change programme was landing with employees. Their priority was understanding employee confidence levels during the change process, since confidence was closely related to adoption of the new tools, proficiency and productivity.
The company used triggered notifications to highlight when confidence levels dipped too low in any part of the organisation, whether it was in a certain country, group of employees or office location. This meant targeted support, in the form of training and guidance, was efficiently given to the employees who needed it.
This targeted approach delivered huge cost savings, in part because support was only rolled out where it was required, and more significantly, because the programme did not need to be paused or slowed down in response to the issues. It was successfully completed on schedule.
