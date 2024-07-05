The Centre for Inclusive Leadership Rebrands into ENOLLA – The Human Inclusion Consultancy

The Centre for Inclusive Leadership (TCfIL) is rebranding to ENOLLA Consulting. The rebrand reflects the evolution of what has been a highly regarded DEI executive education business into an end-to end consulting practice.

ENOLLA Consulting has specialised in inclusive leadership, the DEI agenda, organisational behaviour, and executive coaching for more than ten years. The company works with many of the world’s biggest brands – from the BBC, Bloomberg and easyJet to Swiss Re, Sky and L’Oréal – helping them on their inclusion maturity journey.

Since the foundation of The Centre of Inclusive Leadership, their position has always been that diversity is not inclusion. To realise the benefits of diversity, it’s essential to cultivate a culture of inclusion within an organisation. True inclusion requires more than just diversity alone; it demands active efforts to seek diverse perspectives and backgrounds of individuals by managing inclusion throughout the fabric of the organisational culture.

It is perhaps for this reason that whilst there has been evidence of some companies stepping back from diversity action Programmes, there has been a noticeable trend of companies wanting to step-up to the ENOLLA’s “inclusion for all, by us all” approach. “The problem of engagement in the workplace isn’t going anyway,” said Paul Walsh, Head of Brand at ENOLLA Consulting, “According to a Gallup survey last year, 77% of the global workforce were disengaged and out of those 77%, 41% say the reason why is due to a poor company culture. This is not a question about diversity, this is down to the lack of an inclusive culture and that is where we come in.”