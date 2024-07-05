The Centre for Inclusive Leadership Rebrands into ENOLLA – The Human Inclusion Consultancy

The Centre for Inclusive Leadership (TCfIL) is rebranding to ENOLLA Consulting. The rebrand reflects the evolution of what has been a highly regarded DEI executive education business into an end-to end consulting practice.
ENOLLA Consulting has specialised in inclusive leadership, the DEI agenda, organisational behaviour, and executive coaching for more than ten years. The company works with many of the world’s biggest brands – from the BBC, Bloomberg and easyJet to Swiss Re, Sky and L’Oréal – helping them on their inclusion maturity journey.
Since the foundation of The Centre of Inclusive Leadership, their position has always been that diversity is not inclusion. To realise the benefits of diversity, it’s essential to cultivate a culture of inclusion within an organisation. True inclusion requires more than just diversity alone; it demands active efforts to seek diverse perspectives and backgrounds of individuals by managing inclusion throughout the fabric of the organisational culture.
It is perhaps for this reason that whilst there has been evidence of some companies stepping back from diversity action Programmes, there has been a noticeable trend of companies wanting to step-up to the ENOLLA’s “inclusion for all, by us all” approach. “The problem of engagement in the workplace isn’t going anyway,” said Paul Walsh, Head of Brand at ENOLLA Consulting, “According to a Gallup survey last year, 77% of the global workforce were disengaged and out of those 77%, 41% say the reason why is due to a poor company culture. This is not a question about diversity, this is down to the lack of an inclusive culture and that is where we come in.”
ENOLLA believe that the move in positioning to a Human Inclusion Consultancy, which offers an end-to-end consultancy service, will be the catalyst to move the business forward in the coming years and continue its position as the point of reference in the DEI conversation.
This new approach will enable companies to transition from intentions to actions to transform their organisation towards an inclusive working environment.
ENOLLA has expanded its comprehensive consulting services by incorporating three essential pillars— Analytics, Strategy, and Learning Solutions, aiming to enhance engagement and inclusion practices.
Diversity progress is measured by 23% of companies through just adhering to compliance standards – focussing on activities instead of impact. Leveraging data insights, ENOLLA Analytics gives greater insights into the progress of equitable outcomes by focusing on evaluating existing data and employing advanced tools to collaboratively define and achieve inclusion objectives.
While 86% of leaders agree that embedding DEI into the workplace is important, only one in four feel they are ready to address the issue. Employing their change readiness assessment process, ENOLLA Strategy assesses organisational preparedness for embedding inclusion on all levels – top, middle, and grassroots.
ENOLLA Learning Solutions propels organisational inclusivity, from upskilling senior leaders to delivering targeted inclusion literacy programs. Acknowledging diverse needs across organisational levels, they address a gap, as only 40% of organisations extend DEI training to all employees, often providing identical training from grassroots to senior management.
“At ENOLLA Consulting, we believe that Human Inclusion is at the heart of fostering a compassionate, efficient, and successful workspace,” said Paul-Anderson Walsh, ENOLLA’s CEO and Co-Founder. “We deliver a unique data-informed approach to tackle the implicit biases and systemic inequities within organisations. We facilitate the growth of individuals in mastering essential skills for crafting meaningful human experiences. We enhance Inclusion Literacy for everyone to ensure we all thrive.”