You might also like

Alongside the cultural and practical needs, there is a strong mood of individual reappraisal regarding the place of work in life, and indeed - for many - the overall direction of their lives. Positive employee experience enhances productivity, wellbeing and loyalty, at a time when retaining talent is a first-line method of saving costs.
Make wellbeing a workplace priority for all. Put inclusive supports in place that cover topics from LGBT+ parenting to separation, divorce and co-parenting. Normalise talking about mental and physical health, including asking for help when something isn’t right. Empower your managers with the information and training needed to support their team members.
Finding new ways of building workplace culture is a long-term commitment. Our employer’s guide builds on the tips above and adds many more, outlining immediate actions you can take today, to drive real progress now and in the future.
