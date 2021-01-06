Adaptation | Workplace Predictions for 2021

2020 was a year unlike any other in recent history.

We saw changes to the workplace, the workforce and working behaviour that would ordinarily have taken years (or even decades) occur in a matter of months.

Having said goodbye to 2020, after a tumultuous ten months, it’s time to peek around the corner and explore what the workplace of 2021 will look like. In this new video, members of the Avanade Workplace Experience team come together to provide their predictions, forecasts and opinions on what we can expect to see across the workplace in the next 12 months.

Click here to see how Avanade can help your organisation rethink its workplace experience.

Rethink your workplace experience

