Continue reading for FREE!

NO: Gina Battye, the founder and CEO of the Psychological Safety Institute:
“Businesses absolutely need more empathy. But this isn’t about HR becoming the ‘empathy police.’ It’s about everyone taking responsibility for how they show up; how they listen, communicate and connect with each other. Empathy isn’t fluffy. It’s human. It’s the foundation of a strong, healthy culture. When people lead with kindness, care and genuine connection, psychological safety naturally follows. And when people feel safe, confident and comfortable to be themselves, performance takes care of itself. At the Psychological Safety Institute, we see that when empathy is present, people feel confident and comfortable expressing their authentic selves and engaging openly with others, even when conversations are challenging. That’s when trust deepens, communication strengthens and collaboration grows. It’s in those genuine, human moments that teams become curious, creative and resilient, and where real transformation begins. The most successful organisations don’t treat empathy as an initiative or a campaign. They weave it into how they work, talk and make decisions. Empathy isn’t HR’s job alone. It’s everyone’s. Every interaction, every conversation, every decision; that’s where empathy lives and that’s how psychological safety truly comes to life.”
When put like this, the need for more ’empathy’ being demonstrated at work is a compelling argument. But as Liddle himself also admits, ‘empathy’ is also one of those achingly ‘soft’ HR attributes, and it’s the warm and cuddly persona of yesteryear that HR professionals have long been at pains to leave behind and replace with something far more strategic and hard-nosed. Quite rightly perhaps, notions that HR needs to demonstrate more ‘empathy’ could be seen as a turning back of the clock – something that HR needs to fight the urge to resist.
