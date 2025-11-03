HR Grapevine

What happens when a CEO, famed on social media for embracing a 32-hour work week, asks LinkedIn for tips on overhauling parental leave?

The answer, it turns out, is a progressive, "truly amazing" offering that leaves statutory requirements in the dust.

Lumen SEO, a Cardiff-based marketing agency, now gives male and female staff nine months of fully paid parental leave, including for surrogacy and adoption.

Aled Nelmes, the ‘viral’ chief executive in question, says the equalised policy makes parenthood fairer and more accessible for everyone, and wants to inspire other employers to modernise their family support.