Ken Kittoe, Head of Inclusion and Diversity, UK, at AXA XL, decided not to pursue a career in law and chose instead to champion inclusivity in the workplace; since 2024 he has led the charge in the UK region of AXA XL, the property, casualty and specialty risk division with outreach programmes, inclusion ambassadors and plain old listening skills. It’s working – the boy from the east end is helping to transform the insurance stereotypes and helping others like himself break down barriers to entry.
Affordability was the key barrier to a career in law
“I planned to work in criminal law as a solicitor or barrister – I have a degree in law with psychology, but when you get your degree you’re still not qualified – it was going to be too much financially to do that, so I had to pivot.” This highlighted how privilege opens doors, while those from lower socio-economic backgrounds face barriers - £12,000 was simply unthinkable for his parents.
It was the first bitter truth he had to face - law pays well, but the steep cost of training kept him locked into making choices dictated by affordability. “My parents came from Ghana in the 80s and I always had this realisation that I needed to use their courage for good – to do well.” Kittoe was brought up in east London, it was a place of his own admission that was dogged by many ‘negative influences.’ “That led me to decide that I wanted to embark on a career that would help people in a different way,” he says.
I’m from a council estate and I saw my peers at work flying and getting ahead - I couldn’t understand why that wasn’t happening to me
He moved back home – not to take advantage of the ‘bank of mum and dad’ like others did, but to contribute to it. “Growing up in Leytonstone I acquired good people skills – I can talk to anyone and that helped me when I applied for jobs,” he says. He landed his first ‘real job’ in 2016 working in recruitment.
Kittoe’s London accent made him feel different at work
“I realised for the first time that my strong London accent set me apart from others– I was 22 and had become aware that there were rules in the office that I must navigate. People would ask me what I did at the weekend – no-one had ever asked me that before and I didn’t know how to answer it, I was fretting over whether to add lots of detail or brush over it,” he admits. It was a confidence knock, “I’m from a council estate and I saw my peers at work flying and getting ahead - I couldn’t understand why that wasn’t happening to me,” he shares.
He tried to fit in - even faking an accent - but it drained him. “I used my “client voice” when speaking to colleagues in the office; it was exhausting,” he says. Once, after a football game with colleagues, a phone call betrayed his real east end accent. Their stares said it all: the act had to end.
Authenticity from that point onwards became his badge of honour. He learned it the hard way and wasn’t going to return to being someone he wasn’t. “I found other points of conversation that would help me relate and build relationships with clients – whether that was because they also supported Liverpool football club or they lived in London – I found something,” he says.
For someone in their 20s he was already astute beyond his years at the art of self-reflection and learning about himself. “I’ve always had this ability to look inwards and question how I can be a better version tomorrow,” he explains. That turning point enabled the youthful Kittoe to walk into rooms with his head held high, often as the only person and many times as the lone soldier from a lower socio-economic background.
“Imposter syndrome does rear its ugly head now and again, but I try to quieten that voice,” he says. Seven years sped by – it was a first job in which he grew up – making some lifelong friends along the way.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from