Ken Kittoe, Head of Inclusion and Diversity, UK, at AXA XL, decided not to pursue a career in law and chose instead to champion inclusivity in the workplace; since 2024 he has led the charge in the UK region of AXA XL, the property, casualty and specialty risk division with outreach programmes, inclusion ambassadors and plain old listening skills. It’s working – the boy from the east end is helping to transform the insurance stereotypes and helping others like himself break down barriers to entry.

Affordability was the key barrier to a career in law

“I planned to work in criminal law as a solicitor or barrister – I have a degree in law with psychology, but when you get your degree you’re still not qualified – it was going to be too much financially to do that, so I had to pivot.” This highlighted how privilege opens doors, while those from lower socio-economic backgrounds face barriers - £12,000 was simply unthinkable for his parents.

It was the first bitter truth he had to face - law pays well, but the steep cost of training kept him locked into making choices dictated by affordability. “My parents came from Ghana in the 80s and I always had this realisation that I needed to use their courage for good – to do well.” Kittoe was brought up in east London, it was a place of his own admission that was dogged by many ‘negative influences.’ “That led me to decide that I wanted to embark on a career that would help people in a different way,” he says.

I’m from a council estate and I saw my peers at work flying and getting ahead - I couldn’t understand why that wasn’t happening to me

He moved back home – not to take advantage of the ‘bank of mum and dad’ like others did, but to contribute to it. “Growing up in Leytonstone I acquired good people skills – I can talk to anyone and that helped me when I applied for jobs,” he says. He landed his first ‘real job’ in 2016 working in recruitment.

Kittoe’s London accent made him feel different at work

“I realised for the first time that my strong London accent set me apart from others– I was 22 and had become aware that there were rules in the office that I must navigate. People would ask me what I did at the weekend – no-one had ever asked me that before and I didn’t know how to answer it, I was fretting over whether to add lots of detail or brush over it,” he admits. It was a confidence knock, “I’m from a council estate and I saw my peers at work flying and getting ahead - I couldn’t understand why that wasn’t happening to me,” he shares.

He tried to fit in - even faking an accent - but it drained him. “I used my “client voice” when speaking to colleagues in the office; it was exhausting,” he says. Once, after a football game with colleagues, a phone call betrayed his real east end accent. Their stares said it all: the act had to end.

Authenticity from that point onwards became his badge of honour. He learned it the hard way and wasn’t going to return to being someone he wasn’t. “I found other points of conversation that would help me relate and build relationships with clients – whether that was because they also supported Liverpool football club or they lived in London – I found something,” he says.

For someone in their 20s he was already astute beyond his years at the art of self-reflection and learning about himself. “I’ve always had this ability to look inwards and question how I can be a better version tomorrow,” he explains. That turning point enabled the youthful Kittoe to walk into rooms with his head held high, often as the only person and many times as the lone soldier from a lower socio-economic background.

“Imposter syndrome does rear its ugly head now and again, but I try to quieten that voice,” he says. Seven years sped by – it was a first job in which he grew up – making some lifelong friends along the way.

Continue reading for FREE! Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get: Unlimited access to News content

The latest Features, Columns & Opinions

A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from Register

Sign in Back Welcome Back Business Email Password Sign in Forgot your password? Back Sign up for myGrapevine Forename * Company Name * Job Title * Country * - Select Country - United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Easter Island Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong (China) Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau (China) Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthélemy Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan (China) Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Türkiye Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu U.S. Virgin Islands Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Email * Password * Create Account * By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.