HR Grapevine

At Crown Worldwide Group, giving back has never been a line item in a CSR report.

It has been part of our DNA since the very beginning. Jim Thompson, our founder, built this company with a simple but powerful belief: that businesses should serve not just their customers, but their communities. Six decades on, I see that same spirit alive in our people today.

As an HR leader, I’m often asked about engagement. How do we hold on to talent when hybrid work is reshaping daily life, when younger generations expect more from their employers, and when people are increasingly searching for purpose in their careers?

Pay and benefits still matter, of course. Career growth matters. But these aren’t the differentiators anymore. What people really crave is connection – to each other, to their work, and to something larger than themselves.

That’s where community engagement comes in.

Why community volunteering strikes a chord

For years, volunteering was seen as a ‘nice to have’ add-on - something for the annual CSR report. But what I’ve witnessed is that it’s so much more than that.

When people step out of the office and into their communities, something shifts. They return energised, proud, and more connected to their colleagues.

At Crown, we give every employee two paid volunteer days a year. The uptake has been remarkable, not because we push it, but because people want it.

They tell me how rewarding it is to make a tangible difference, and how volunteering together deepens their team spirit.

Engagement reflects both how content you are in your role and how connected you feel to its purpose. Volunteering is a direct way to deliver that meaning.

Culture only works when you live it

I’ve always believed culture isn’t defined by a mission statement pinned on a wall. It’s lived through daily choices and interactions. Volunteering turns abstract values into action.

I’ve seen colleagues across continents unite to support causes close to their hearts - designing creative fundraising campaigns, mentoring young people, planting trees. These moments bring our values to life in a way no internal memo ever could.

Our Giving Back Together initiative this year, launched to mark Crown’s 60th anniversary, is one of the best examples of this. Employees across 43 countries have taken part in a global “Diamond Relay”, where each office dedicated a week to fundraising and volunteering before passing the baton on.

This initiative is aligned with two United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – Quality Education and Climate Action – ensuring our efforts contribute to long-term global priorities as well as local community needs. In total, the initiative has generated nearly $15,000 in donations and more than 4,000 volunteer hours - a testament to both the generosity and the commitment of our people worldwide.

The creativity and passion shown by our people have been extraordinary so far: