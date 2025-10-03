HR Grapevine

Deloitte UK is currently welcoming its latest cohort of 1,500 graduates and apprentices from across the country.

Eager to get up and running, 2025’s batch of newbies will be feeling an extra ounce of relief – and, perhaps, pressure. The squeeze on entry-level jobs, gripped tighter still by the steady rise of workplace artificial intelligence, has prompted plenty of conversation about the role and value of early-career hires.

Lauren McCafferty, Deloitte UK’s Director of Early Careers, however, is under no illusions about the importance of those who come through the company’s award-winning graduate scheme, its BrightStart apprenticeship programme, or a 12-month industrial placement initiative.

Simply, she says, they are the “future leaders of our business.”