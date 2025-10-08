Meet Danny Harmer, Chief People Officer at Aviva Group, and now a member of the newly launched HR Grapevine Editorial Advisory Board!
Danny was appointed to Aviva's Group Executive Committee as Chief People Officer in February 2020. She is also a member of the People and Remuneration Committee of The Wellcome Trust.
Before joining Aviva, Danny was the Chief People Officer at Metro Bank. She previously held a variety of roles in HR and business leadership at Halifax, HBOS, Lloyds Banking Group, and Barclays.
She was recognised as one of HR Magazine’s ‘Most Influential Practitioners’ between 2016 and 2024 and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2025. She has also been named as an FT ‘OUTstanding’ LGBT+ ally and ‘HERoes’ female role model.
