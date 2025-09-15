Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing 2025
Virtual Event
Employee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing
Tuesday, 23rd September
Register Now

Companies are making a critical tech talent hiring mistake

Julia Zavileyskaya, CPO at DataArt, takes to the CHRO Soapbox to call out a tech talent hiring faux pas...
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Julia Zavileyskaya, CPO at DataArt
Julia Zavileyskaya, CPO at DataArt

While the technology sector experiences one of its slowest growth periods in decades, a counterintuitive hiring trend is emerging that could undermine companies' long-term competitiveness.

Organisations are doubling down on rigid experience requirements just when they should be prioritising adaptability and learning agility.

This trend coincides with what many describe as the slowest technology market in memory. The current stagnation means fewer new opportunities, leading professionals to stay with current employers primarily for job security rather than career growth. In my experience, this creates a challenging dynamic for talent leaders who must now focus on internal motivation and skill development rather than simply competing for external talent.

The pattern becomes clear through extensive global recruitment operations. Candidates are being rejected for missing arbitrary experience thresholds, sometimes by as little as six months. This represents a fundamental misunderstanding of how technology work functions.

The experience trap: a critical tech talent hiring error

The emphasis on specific experience over problem-solving capabilities represents a critical misjudgment. Platform technologies change constantly, making yesterday's specific expertise potentially obsolete. Companies that prioritise narrow experience requirements risk missing candidates who possess the more valuable skill of rapid learning and adaptation.

The ability to switch from one new area to another requires a special intellectual muscle based on thinking and working methods. Technology professionals must learn something new constantly. This adaptability matters more than any specific experience because it determines future performance in a rapidly evolving field.

Platform technologies evolve so quickly that specific tool experience becomes less relevant than the underlying ability to master new systems. The companies that recognise this distinction will have access to a broader talent pool and better long-term outcomes.

The emphasis on specific experience over problem-solving capabilities represents a critical misjudgment

Julia Zavileyskaya | CPO, DataArt

While companies fixate on the experience, I would argue they're overlooking the skills that actually matter for future performance. AI proficiency has become non-negotiable for modern professionals, not because it will replace workers, but because it dramatically amplifies individual productivity.

Without knowledge or understanding of how AI works, maintaining competitive productivity levels becomes increasingly challenging. Leading organisations institutionalise this belief through regular internal conferences where teams share AI best practices across functions, from recruitment to marketing to development.

This represents a broader shift toward ‘professional intuition,’ decision-making that combines human judgment with data-driven insights.

Rather than replacing human expertise, technology should strengthen experienced professionals' ability to make nuanced judgments about talent and opportunity.

From cultural fit to values alignment & meta-skills

Similarly, global organisations spanning diverse locations and cultures cannot rely on traditional notions of ‘cultural fit.’ The concept becomes inadequate when teams include members from dramatically different cultural contexts and backgrounds.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.
Up next

You might also like

Most HR teams get engagement wrong - we have a 'better way'
CPO, Equiniti | Most HR teams get engagement wrong - we have a 'better way'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Admiral's secret - Why women love working here!
Case study | Admiral's secret - Why women love working here!
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Lenovo's autism & dementia simulations - a powerful push for inclusivity
Case study | Lenovo's autism & dementia simulations - a powerful push for inclusivity
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni