HR Grapevine

While the technology sector experiences one of its slowest growth periods in decades, a counterintuitive hiring trend is emerging that could undermine companies' long-term competitiveness.

Organisations are doubling down on rigid experience requirements just when they should be prioritising adaptability and learning agility.

This trend coincides with what many describe as the slowest technology market in memory. The current stagnation means fewer new opportunities, leading professionals to stay with current employers primarily for job security rather than career growth. In my experience, this creates a challenging dynamic for talent leaders who must now focus on internal motivation and skill development rather than simply competing for external talent.

The pattern becomes clear through extensive global recruitment operations. Candidates are being rejected for missing arbitrary experience thresholds, sometimes by as little as six months. This represents a fundamental misunderstanding of how technology work functions.

The experience trap: a critical tech talent hiring error

The emphasis on specific experience over problem-solving capabilities represents a critical misjudgment. Platform technologies change constantly, making yesterday's specific expertise potentially obsolete. Companies that prioritise narrow experience requirements risk missing candidates who possess the more valuable skill of rapid learning and adaptation.

The ability to switch from one new area to another requires a special intellectual muscle based on thinking and working methods. Technology professionals must learn something new constantly. This adaptability matters more than any specific experience because it determines future performance in a rapidly evolving field.

Platform technologies evolve so quickly that specific tool experience becomes less relevant than the underlying ability to master new systems. The companies that recognise this distinction will have access to a broader talent pool and better long-term outcomes.

While companies fixate on the experience, I would argue they're overlooking the skills that actually matter for future performance. AI proficiency has become non-negotiable for modern professionals, not because it will replace workers, but because it dramatically amplifies individual productivity.

Without knowledge or understanding of how AI works, maintaining competitive productivity levels becomes increasingly challenging. Leading organisations institutionalise this belief through regular internal conferences where teams share AI best practices across functions, from recruitment to marketing to development.

This represents a broader shift toward ‘professional intuition,’ decision-making that combines human judgment with data-driven insights.

Rather than replacing human expertise, technology should strengthen experienced professionals' ability to make nuanced judgments about talent and opportunity.

From cultural fit to values alignment & meta-skills

Similarly, global organisations spanning diverse locations and cultures cannot rely on traditional notions of ‘cultural fit.’ The concept becomes inadequate when teams include members from dramatically different cultural contexts and backgrounds.