Continue reading for FREE!

Admiral, the financial services company has been named the fourth Best Workplace for Women in 2025 by Great Place to Work UK; HR Grapevine spoke to Lorna Connelly, People Director to find out the secrets to attracting women and keeping them there...

Admiral isn’t just talking about gender equality - they’re making it happen. With initiatives like internal women’s health networks, partnerships with Women in Data and Tech She Can, and a culture designed for growth, the company is setting the standard for supporting women in the workplace.

Lorna Connelly, Admiral's People Director shares the secret to their female success.

What’s Admiral's inclusivity goal?

We’re focused on ensuring that Admiral is a place ‘Where you can be you,’ no matter your background. Our aim is to align the diversity of our teams with that of our customers and communities, so we’ve set ourselves a goal to increase diverse representation in leadership while we strive to maintain our strong culture of inclusion, something reflected in our regular colleague engagement surveys, such as with Great Place To Work. Our goals are supported by initiatives that promote equal opportunities, such as our emerging talent programmes, looking to develop high-potential talent to be future leaders within our business.

Our six colleague networks are at the heart of our inclusion efforts, representing and empowering underrepresented communities across our business, led by colleagues passionate about driving forward positive change

What are the key diversity and inclusion strategies that have engaged the workforce (95% feel that Admiral is a diverse and inclusive employer)?

Our dedicated diversity, equity and inclusion team uphold our commitments to ensuring diversity and inclusion is at the heart of every touchpoint within our business. From its impact on our commercial performance right down to the experience of new starters during their onboarding period, the team work hard to ensure that our commitment to being an inclusive workplace is reflected at every stage. Encouraging two-way communication, they’re here to get into the deeper detail so we can continue improving where needed.

