6 mins read

Parents & pay | Asda confirms 'significant' family leave enhancements - why are employers going 'above the normal'?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Smiling Asda staff posing together
Smiling Asda staff posing together

Asda has confirmed major improvements to its family benefits package, including expansions to maternity and adoptive leave, paternity leave, and leave for pregnancy loss pre-24 weeks.

The supermarket chain will also introduce a brand-new kinship carers leave policy, offering 26 weeks’ paid leave for staff with responsibilities to care for other children.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

Tennis star fines | Wimbledon's bad behaviour fines show they aren't afraid to stand up for their staff

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 6 mins read

Game on | Dedication to sport provides many HR professionals with valuable leadership skills

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

Alcohol Awareness Week | What can employers do to support their people with addiction?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Raising the B.A.R: How whisky-maker Whyte & Mackay built a culture-first recognition program

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

The Great Employee Benefits Study 2025

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni