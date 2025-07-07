HR Grapevine

Asda has confirmed major improvements to its family benefits package, including expansions to maternity and adoptive leave, paternity leave, and leave for pregnancy loss pre-24 weeks.
The supermarket chain will also introduce a brand-new kinship carers leave policy, offering 26 weeks’ paid leave for staff with responsibilities to care for other children.
