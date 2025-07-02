5 mins read

'Long overdue' | Landmark review of parental leave launched

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Smiling baby with parents cuddling

A full-scale review of the UK’s parental leave and pay system is now underway, with the government pledging to overhaul support for working families and bring leave entitlements in line with modern expectations.

The review will examine the current offering from top to bottom, including maternity leave, paternity leave, and shared parental leave, with the aim of helping parents spend more time with their children while maintaining their careers.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

1 million+ workers have changed jobs over a lack of flexibility, CIPD finds
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

RTO pressure | 1 million+ workers have changed jobs over a lack of flexibility, CIPD finds

It's a good thing workers are using EAPs, but we need to address why they have to
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

Prevention, not intervention | It's a good thing workers are using EAPs, but we need to address why they have to

The flexibility illusion - how can HR tackle staff burnout, isolation, & 'always on' workplaces?
BHN Extras
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 2 mins read

Podcast | The flexibility illusion - how can HR tackle staff burnout, isolation, & 'always on'...

Neonatal care and compliance: What payroll and HR leaders need to know
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Neonatal care and compliance: What payroll and HR leaders need to know

Cheers to better support: Alcohol awareness at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Cheers to better support: Alcohol awareness at work

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni