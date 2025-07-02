HR Grapevine

A full-scale review of the UK’s parental leave and pay system is now underway, with the government pledging to overhaul support for working families and bring leave entitlements in line with modern expectations.
The review will examine the current offering from top to bottom, including maternity leave, paternity leave, and shared parental leave, with the aim of helping parents spend more time with their children while maintaining their careers.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from