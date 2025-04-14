Continue reading for FREE!

'At this stage in my career, people assume I have it all figured out,' Hanna Fletcher, HR Generalist

The mid-life can be a whirling pot of confidence knocks and a growing feeling of imposter syndrome; HR Grapevine reports on the lost talent of middle-age.

Confidence knocks can dent self-esteem just as life throws everything at you

There’s a growing unease amongst HR mid-lifers, a seeping doubt that they aren’t good enough or doing the right things – some refer to it as ‘imposter syndrome’ others a lack of ‘confidence’. Whatever the description, it can have a huge impact on those it wields its wrath upon; HR Grapevine reports on the silent confidence killer hitting HR.

Five years ago, Hanna Fletcher changed industries and stepped into HR. It was, in her words, a ‘huge shift.’

“I found my dream job this time last year where I could see myself grow and progress. My manager was caring and had my best interests at heart, flagging me as having high potential. Unbeknown to me, she was having her own crisis and decided to step down from her position (we worked together for five months).”

Fletcher found herself under new management – things ticked along well to start with but soon turned sour quite quickly.

“I was left with no support, instead I was belittled on a regular basis. No matter what I did, I felt like it wasn’t good enough, and over time, it really made me question my confidence. I knew I had a solid career behind me, but in this new space, imposter syndrome hit hard - I kept wondering if I actually belonged here,” she says.

Lucy Kemp, Future of Work expert, says Fletcher is not alone but puts blame at the door of outdated modes of working. “Mid-career professionals, particularly women, are hitting a breaking point at work. It is not about a lack of resilience or ambition - it’s about hitting barriers that make it harder to stay than to leave. The reality is that many mid-lifers are not walking away from their careers, they are walking away from outdated workplace structures that refuse to evolve.”

