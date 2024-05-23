You might also like

Creating engaged, productive, and happy teams is a tricky enough task for even the most experienced manager.

But given most are ‘accidental managers’ – well over 80% according to a Chartered Management Institute study – having had no formal training, it’s no surprise that most struggle with the nuances of leading distributed remote teams.

This is particularly felt in the area of worker wellbeing. Whilst the rise of remote has coincided with and contributed to the conversation around employee mental health, it’s also left many workers struggling with anxiety and other types of ill mental health. The work-from-home giveth, and the work-from-home taketh away.

Whether it's juggling complicated team dynamics that can no longer be resolved at the watercooler, or spotting signs of stress on a screen rather than face-to-face, the complexities of managing anxiety in distributed remote teams require careful strategy and planning.

What can cause remote worker anxiety?

For all the flexible working promises to deliver, it doesn’t half create a headache for those tasked with implementing it. While remote working can be hugely beneficial for employees who value autonomy and high-trust cultures, poor execution can result in stressful, anxiety-inducing work practices.

In a volatile and uncertain world, some anxieties are inevitable – but many others are not, and could be prevented. If HR and managers can work together to pin down what causes anxiety among distributed workers, they can make sure remote workers are getting the right level of support. Any causes of anxiety-induced disengagement or absenteeism can then be eradicated.

Jodie Dunnington, People Director at SMG, argues that ensuring remote working is hugely beneficial, with employees enjoying improved productivity, a better work-life balance, and a closer connection with their company – provided it is executed properly, - and argues it’s key for people leaders to understand the needs and desires of your people, thinking about what motivates them and what worries them in a remote working world.

Set clear guidelines that address expectations on communication, working hours, and having a clear set of high-performance behaviours to assess performance against Jodie Dunnington | People Director at SMG

“There are many things that could cause distributed teams to feel anxious, including less interaction with team members causing feelings of isolation; pressure on communication including delays in email responses or time zone challenges; and having days full of video meetings rather than a quick in-person discussion,” explains Dunnington. “Also, not setting boundaries and creating unhealthy habits, whether that’s getting up late, or working past your core hours and running over your lunch breaks, and not having the right technology or kit. We’ve all experienced the joys of Wi-Fi issues.”

There are many other potential causes of anxiety amongst remote workers, and HR leaders should be wary that these will be particularly difficult for managers to spot. HR should be a partner to people leaders, helping each manager through the process of spotting any common trends with remote employee anxiety, as well as any unique reasoning for an individual worker.

HR must ensure managers have the skills, training, and resources to support their remote workers

My remote employees are anxious. What can I do about it?

Tackling anxiety among distributed remote workers requires a two-pronged approach.

1. Systemic and cultural changes

Firstly, HR must consider company-wide changes that could eradicate systemic or cultural issues causing many remote workers to feel anxious. This may include taking a more transparent approach to business decision-making, and considering how the employer could open up more lines of communication with the employee to make sure they feel confident about the health of the business as well as their own job security. “Communication and trust are key to success in developing a remote working culture,” suggests Dunnington. “People should feel empowered to be able work most where they can be most effective.”

Adam Hickman PhD, VP of L&D at Partners Federal Credit Union, a Walt Disney company affiliate, also believes communication and clear leadership have a pivotal role to play. “Clear communication channels are also important for aligning and informing distributed teams, he exerts. “Beyond the tech, encourage your leaders to set expectations regarding response times, meeting schedules, and preferred modes of communication to simplify workflows and mitigate misunderstandings.”

Providing training and resources on cross-cultural communication, etiquette, and awareness helps leaders navigate diverse perspectives and bridge the cultural gaps that distributed teams create Adam Hickman PhD | VP of L&D at Partners Federal Credit Union

Hickman recommends cultivating a shared vision within distributed teams that may otherwise lack direction, encouraging collaboration and cross-functional teamwork, and promoting flexible working arrangements and practices that support physical and mental health, such as regular breaks, exercise, and mindfulness activities.

Other company-level interventions could include establishing boundaries and clear rules of engagement for remote workers. “Set clear guidelines that address expectations on communication, working hours, and having a clear set of high-performance behaviours to assess performance against,” Dunnington adds. Making all workers – remote, hybrid, or in-office – can ensure that remote work patterns are understood and respected.

Dunnington also recommends “organising, building, facilitating a calendar of regular virtual social interactions,” and “offering a programme of wellbeing tools and initiatives, whether that’s via an EAP, training, or time off to focus on personal wellbeing.”

2. Manager training & support

Secondly, HR must ensure managers have the skills, training, and resources to support their remote workers. “Encourage managers to have regular conversations and check-ins to provide support on work, whilst monitoring progress and addressing any challenges,” Dunnington proposes. “Providing regular feedback and training to build skills in communication, workload management, or boundary setting.”

Hickman agrees, stating that cultivating cultural intelligence is “hugely important for leaders overseeing distributed teams.”

“Providing training and resources on cross-cultural communication, etiquette, and awareness helps leaders navigate diverse perspectives and bridge the cultural gaps that distributed teams create,” he suggests.

Dedicated training helps ensure managers have the skills they need to coach and guide employees, and can create a relationship where employees feel safe to share their emotions or feelings, including anxieties - but they do not overstep the mark to become an “armchair psychologist.”

Beyond day-to-day queries and concerns, more serious mental health issues are complex and require professional guidance and support. Managers must have the nuance to spot when an employee on their team needs guidance and direction to the appropriate channels for support.

Addressing remote worker anxiety brings business benefits

There is an obvious human case for managing anxiety among remote employees. But beyond the fact that employers have a duty of care to their workers, it can also bring benefits such as increased productivity and performance.

The TELUS Mental Health Index shared in October 2023 finds that 57 working days in productivity per year are lost by workers diagnosed with anxiety. Tackling anxiety head-on can therefore help improve motivation and productivity.

“By investing in these areas, businesses will improve the employee experience and engagement within the teams, boosting better collaboration whilst also benefiting the organisation to achieve its goals by creating a high-performing environment,” explains Dunnington.

Finally, to keep on track with any investments in tackling remote worker anxiety, employers must ensure there is an opportunity for teams to be heard. “Whether that’s through focus group sessions or feedback surveys,” Dunnington concludes, “allowing businesses to have an understanding of how your teams are feeling, hearing their feedback, and finding solutions to challenges will set every team up for success regardless of location.”