Abigail Wilmore,

On a mission to put wellbeing centre-stage

She set up a new HR community called People Flow to mentor and coach HR executives to help them build their confidence, wellbeing, and resilience as well as core leadership skills.

Believing that HR neglects its own wellbeing and professional development and that it is important to look after those that look after others in a company, she set about making her mission a reality.

“We have magical powers in some ways in HR because we are the ones that see the entire ecosystem of the company beyond what the CEO can and individual leaders,” she explains.

It’s plain to see where the first superpower comes from and added to this, Wilmore says the ‘meaning maker’ for example is about helping people to understand what their own contribution is to the bigger goal. It follows that the ‘community leader’ is someone who’s really good at bringing people together around a set of ideas and focusing on helping everyone to feel heard.

Returning to the idea of HR ignoring its own wellbeing, while the profession teaches others to focus upon it, Wilmore says, “We are spending a lot of our working life putting together models for wellbeing and strategies for the people we look after, yet the irony is that we’re not doing it ourselves.”

Wilmore has thought hard about why this is and says part of the reason behind it is the default position of being a people pleaser. She says it is a failure to set boundaries for yourself but even bigger than that is that the sheer vastness of the HR role means that a lack of time puts professional wellbeing on the back-burner.

The backdrop of Covid, to Wilmore’s own awakening to wanting to put wellbeing centre-stage has at the same time alerted her to the transition between a time when we ‘opened our hearts’ to having to ‘police’ them again.

“We need to protect ourselves a little bit better than we are at the moment going into things, but also when we're in our own time and having that separation because the separation has just got more and more blended as well and it's imperative that we are helping out the next generation to learn the skills to protect their hearts and protect the way that they're interacting and themselves,” she says.

Wilmore says that the ultimate goal would be to stop HR burning out and part of that is to improve resourcing for the function. She says, she has witnessed a steady creep in her career in the expansion of HR roles and it’s becoming too much.

She explains that most businesses are not anywhere near to where they should be in terms of being close to employees and being able to offer them all the things they need in terms of support.

“That’s what my mission is really to end the burnout, but you know it’s not easy to break systems and reinvent them,” she admits.

Being a trailblazer for a cause, feels by her own admission ‘familiar’ to Wilmore, she harks back to leading a campaign for girls wearing trousers to school as part of her journey to campaign for changes. The PF Community she says, is not about being ‘better’ at our jobs, talent management, succession planning, for which there are already loads of great networks, but it’s about having a place to feel heard, to learn how to be ok with yourself at the end of a hard month of redundancies because, “Everyone comes to HR, so where do we go for support?”

“The whole world needs more healing and certainly in industry and I have seen that during my career. It has fuelled me, but it's mainly been working within a really difficult culture that has deepened my desire to understand more about myself and different kinds of modalities that could work to help us in this profession,” she comments.

As we end our conversation, Wilmore looks at me with those Tom Ford glasses, that make you believe that being that chic is possible even on a Teams call and, whether it’s the magical powers that help her to ooze fashion charm, or the combination of the dogged determination, we’ll never know for sure. What is certain though, is that Abigail Wilmore is a people professional on a mission and I am certain she will deliver it time and time again.