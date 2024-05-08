HR & Payroll Summit
Integrating integral business functions
HR & Payroll Summit
Thursday, 2nd & 9th May 2024
Stream Now

Abigail Wilmore,

Chief People Officer, Tom Ford Fashion

Abigail Wilmore, Chief People Officer for Tom Ford Fashion, explains why she is on a mission to get HR back to their own wellbeing before they tout it to others and why she spent a long summer, detailing the 8 superpowers that gives the profession its magic...

I meet Abigail on a cold April day, and while I am huddled into a thick, woolly jumper with my hair scrapped back in a less than purposeful way, she is my exact opposite. Wearing some chic eyeglasses, she personifies the brand of eyewear that she works for at Tom Ford Fashion, the one that ‘masters an effortless aesthetic.’ She is polished with flawless skin, and it doesn’t surprise me that she opens with, “I wanted to be a ballerina.”

The dream didn’t come true, but Wilmore is tenacious and determined and quickly channelled her passions into something else, that ‘something’ was HR. It began in retail, grafting on the shop floor. “After a couple of years, a job came up in head office, it was in HR and a colleague suggested I try it,” she says.

It was a match, and, like any good relationship, Wilmore went with her gut and says that she immediately knew that HR was right for her. In a nod to how the passage of time passes in the blink of an eye, she casually adds, “I worked my way up and I’ve been in the profession for 23 years now!”

Luxury fashion brands grow the role

In 2006, Wilmore found herself in the luxury fashion industry, working for Gucci Group. British brands have been at the heart of her career too, Wilmore spent 14 years with Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen. It’s an impressive parade of fashion houses and reflecting on her time, particularly at Stella she says that at this point her career took on more breadth. Fashion is an interconnected industry and in 2021, she went to work for one of Stella’s friends, Barbara Sturm for a year and a half. Being part of a huge growth trajectory, she thrived off the experience of being central to something new and emerging.

It was a pivotal moment because Wilmore began to combine her role with consulting. It coincided with Covid-19 and when the world stopped, Wilmore geared up. With working days being reduced she saw the opening to build her consultancy business when others were isolating and managing their own pandemic journey. Clients ranged from luxury brands to not-for-profits. Antonyms of each other, she relished the variety.

You have to think differently about performance and reviews and wanting to rip up the rule book in terms of the traditional ways of doing HR

Abigail Wilmore | Chief People Officer, Tom Ford Fashion

“I wasn’t really thinking about taking up a new role but then Tom Ford came up and they were setting up a new headquarters in London and Milan and were looking a Chief People Officer,” she explains. She has been with the firm for seven months and says it is, ‘A joy to work for.’

The role additionally suits her as a self-proclaimed, ‘non-traditional’ HR professional who is determinedly looking to ‘push the envelope.’ I ask her what she means by this, and she launches into her values of social justice and a dogged desire to fight causes which she says she has worked hard to weave into her career.

Ripping up the rule books

Wilmore’s pushing of the envelope is about connecting the dots, leveraged by building a culture of wellness and thriving people. “There’s so much opportunity to do that within fashion because as an industry we are quite far behind with it.”

Fashion collections are launched at seasonal intervals, oscillating between 6-8 times per year and Wilmore says that any employee in the industry lives and breathes those peaks and troughs of creativity. “You have to think differently about performance and reviews and wanting to rip up the rule book in terms of the traditional ways of doing HR.”

We have magical powers in some ways in HR because we are the ones that see the entire ecosystem of the company beyond what the CEO can and individual leaders

Abigail Wilmore | Chief People Officer, Tom Ford Fashion

Wilmore explains that she feels that for many years she has been searching, albeit potentially ‘not consciously’ to change the language used by HR. “Last year, I spent all summer trying to map out my knowledge about HR and I had all these post-it-notes going on and what emerged is a collection of underlying themes.” This was when Wilmore’s eight HR superpowers were born. While there is no Spiderman or Wonder Woman, climbing up tall buildings and ridding the world of the ‘baddies’ there is a thread of common sense amongst the imaginary here:

  • The Magician – Sees into the health of the organisation, ability to untangle relationships or political webs and heal the eco-system.
  • The Influencer – Able to ignite and inspire with brilliant social strategies.
  • The Pioneer– Takes risks and sees into the future to best help the organisation stay ahead of competition.
  • The Meaning Maker – Helps employees to understand how their role contributes to the company mission and purpose.
  • The Story-teller – Brings stories from the past, present and future to show the richness of culture.
  • The Product Designer – Creates products rather than initiatives, putting the human at the centre.
  • The Marketeer – Looks through a marketing lens to deliver a personalised HR experience.
  • The Community Leader – Utilises the collective energy of a network as a catalyst for growth and change.

It became a mission and from post-it-notes, Wilmore knew that she was onto ‘something’ just like the start of that ‘something’ when HR was it.

Luxury fashion is fast-paced and HR works alongside the creative cycles

On a mission to put wellbeing centre-stage

She set up a new HR community called People Flow to mentor and coach HR executives to help them build their confidence, wellbeing, and resilience as well as core leadership skills.

Believing that HR neglects its own wellbeing and professional development and that it is important to look after those that look after others in a company, she set about making her mission a reality.

“We have magical powers in some ways in HR because we are the ones that see the entire ecosystem of the company beyond what the CEO can and individual leaders,” she explains.

It’s plain to see where the first superpower comes from and added to this, Wilmore says the ‘meaning maker’ for example is about helping people to understand what their own contribution is to the bigger goal. It follows that the ‘community leader’ is someone who’s really good at bringing people together around a set of ideas and focusing on helping everyone to feel heard.

Returning to the idea of HR ignoring its own wellbeing, while the profession teaches others to focus upon it, Wilmore says, “We are spending a lot of our working life putting together models for wellbeing and strategies for the people we look after, yet the irony is that we’re not doing it ourselves.”

Wilmore has thought hard about why this is and says part of the reason behind it is the default position of being a people pleaser. She says it is a failure to set boundaries for yourself but even bigger than that is that the sheer vastness of the HR role means that a lack of time puts professional wellbeing on the back-burner.

The backdrop of Covid, to Wilmore’s own awakening to wanting to put wellbeing centre-stage has at the same time alerted her to the transition between a time when we ‘opened our hearts’ to having to ‘police’ them again.

“We need to protect ourselves a little bit better than we are at the moment going into things, but also when we're in our own time and having that separation because the separation has just got more and more blended as well and it's imperative that we are helping out the next generation to learn the skills to protect their hearts and protect the way that they're interacting and themselves,” she says.

We are spending a lot of our working life putting together models for wellbeing and strategies for the people we look after, yet the irony is that we’re not doing it ourselves

Abigail Wilmore | Chief People Officer, Tom Ford Fashion

Wilmore says that the ultimate goal would be to stop HR burning out and part of that is to improve resourcing for the function. She says, she has witnessed a steady creep in her career in the expansion of HR roles and it’s becoming too much.

She explains that most businesses are not anywhere near to where they should be in terms of being close to employees and being able to offer them all the things they need in terms of support.

“That’s what my mission is really to end the burnout, but you know it’s not easy to break systems and reinvent them,” she admits.

Being a trailblazer for a cause, feels by her own admission ‘familiar’ to Wilmore, she harks back to leading a campaign for girls wearing trousers to school as part of her journey to campaign for changes. The PF Community she says, is not about being ‘better’ at our jobs, talent management, succession planning, for which there are already loads of great networks, but it’s about having a place to feel heard, to learn how to be ok with yourself at the end of a hard month of redundancies because, “Everyone comes to HR, so where do we go for support?”

“The whole world needs more healing and certainly in industry and I have seen that during my career. It has fuelled me, but it's mainly been working within a really difficult culture that has deepened my desire to understand more about myself and different kinds of modalities that could work to help us in this profession,” she comments.

As we end our conversation, Wilmore looks at me with those Tom Ford glasses, that make you believe that being that chic is possible even on a Teams call and, whether it’s the magical powers that help her to ooze fashion charm, or the combination of the dogged determination, we’ll never know for sure. What is certain though, is that Abigail Wilmore is a people professional on a mission and I am certain she will deliver it time and time again.

