You might also like

The following insight was provided by Sarah McNulty, ScottishPower’s Director of Human Resources.



There is no denying that creating and maintaining green jobs is essential to a successful energy transition. However, the scale of the task facing businesses is no small feat.

Not only will it require more talent equipped with diverse skillsets to help plug skills gaps, but businesses will need to make a concerted effort to upskill their current people.This is reflected in the Green Skills Outlook, a new piece of research released today, conducted by Iberdrola in partnership with The Economist.

So far, the energy sector has led the way when it comes to driving the creation of green jobs. This may be unsurprising, considering we are at the forefront of the energy transition and the race to net zero, but it is position we are very proud of.

Last year, we announced an ambitious goal to fill over 1000 new jobs creating a green army fit for the future. Just this week, we have confirmed a £5.4bn tender process to expand our transmission lines, which will bring hundreds of new jobs and opportunities in our business and beyond. We are constantly striving as business for our people and for our customers when it comes to innovating and moving forward to a better future quicker.

But we can’t do this alone.

Creating jobs of the future can only be achieved through collaboration across industries and sectors. The research released today shows that the UK’s green transition could be at risk if skills programmes are not ramped up across the board. Even though most business leaders agree that green skills will be a crucial driver of the green transition, only half of them are doing anything about it.

We must do better and more. By working with others in the private sector, policymakers, and educational institutions, we can close the green skills gap and create an environment where green skills are fully integrated into career development, futureproofing our workforces.

The time to act is now, and the stakes are higher than ever.

The transition will create 100m “green jobs” by the end of the decade

Findings from the Green Skills Outlook report

"People—and the skills they bring—are the key to making the most of the transition to a greener economy. Those countries, sectors and regions that can support workers in gaining new skills will be at the forefront of the transition," notes Ignacio Galán Executive Chairman, Iberdrola - who conducted the report.

"The International Labour Organization estimates that the transition will create 100m “green jobs” by the end of the decade. Engineers, offshore and onshore construction workers, electricians and battery chemists are just some of the professions poised for a surge in demand," he adds.