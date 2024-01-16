You might also like

Internal recruiters may then search through candidate profiles manually; or vice versa for employees seeking out vacancies. Retaining this option is useful, but manual searching is simply not scalable in large-scale companies. Employees will miss job opportunities and employers will miss potentially outstanding candidates. Costs go up, and engagement and retention go down.
Flying Tiger adopts a similar approach. "We have a number of methods of communication within our organisation, one being our internal engagement and communication app which every colleague has an account for," says Langan. "Through this app we communicate all our vacancies weekly to every colleague, this gives them the most up to date information on roles that are vacant."
AI-enabled automation augments the process of creating career pathways. This type of algorithmic approach, supported by a host of talent platforms, can accelerate the process and give employees access to opportunities they would not come across otherwise.
In the Ingersoll Rand case study, for example, the team invested in an interactive, analytics-based technology solution to give employees the best chance to explore alternative career paths.
This approach to internal mobility has several benefits, including:
The process of job matching and creating visibility for career pathways is designed to give recommendations to employees and employers, not to authorise decisions.
Hiring managers or internal recruiters may decide the candidate is not quite a fit for the role, is not ready to move teams, or other more qualified internal candidates are available. The candidate may decide the role would be too much of a challenge or simply does not meet their interests.
This presents HR leaders with an opportunity to architect a close relationship between talent management, recruitment, and succession planning teams or divisions with L&D.
As L&D teams strive to personalise the learning experience, and employees increase their demand for career development, each employee’s internal mobility experience should feed into their learning requirements.
"We have our custom in house training and development training programme where we provide in person training to our Deputy Managers over a number of sessions to help them prepare and develop into store managers," says Langan.
"Since this programme began, we have had significant number of Deputy Manager progress to store managers, and now are all managing successful stores. This programme gave these Deputy Managers the opportunity and confidence to progress with ease into a more senior role."
"Through our internal engagement and communication app," she continues, "We offer further training to all our colleagues, which has aided in providing more comprehensive training which is easily accessible to all.
This may range from more technical, job-specific skills as employees seek a complete career change, to people skills including leadership, personal branding, or management training that can help the individual across the course of their career.
Canva, for example, infuses information and data from its skills passports into the ‘Canva University,’ giving each employee access to learning opportunities for skill gaps.
This connection with L&D ensures that employees not only have greater access to career pathways within the organisation, but also equips them with the training, mentoring, and networking opportunities that can make these career moves a reality.
