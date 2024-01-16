You might also like

Where workers might have historically stayed in one career their whole life, employees are now more likely than ever to switch jobs, roles, and occupations. Career changes are now an inevitable part of the modern working landscape.

Whether the motivation is satisfaction, compensation, or even to escape a bad manager, companies risk losing talented workers who seek a fresh career in a new organisation. In short, internal mobility has never been more important.

Indeed, Gartner analysis has previously estimated the cost of employee turnover due to a lack of future career opportunities for an average-sized organisation to clock in at an eye watering $49million (~£39million) per year.

Current employees and prospective hires, especially among younger generations, increasingly value opportunities to grow and advance their careers. HR and talent leaders who do not define a clear strategy for internal mobility risk alienating and disengaging such individuals.

Internal mobility in practice

Internal mobility practices can take many shapes and sizes, from job rotation schemes for graduate hires to internal job boards. The BBC, for example, has historically been reported to advertise over half of their roles solely on internal forums.

Such practices, albeit pragmatic strategies, are the tip of the proverbial iceberg. As the workforce experiences seismic shifts in generational expectations, internal mobility requires HR leaders to unite principles from talent acquisition, performance management, succession planning, and learning & development under one roof.

By creating structures that support a mature and healthy internal mobility program, HR leaders can chip away at their typical suite of KPIs. A 2019 Deloitte report, for example, cited a case study from Ingersoll Rand where the creation of an internal mobility program increased engagement by 30%.

Retailer Flying Tiger is another organisation that champions internal mobility. Grainne Langan, HR lead, Flying Tiger, is currently overseeing the HR function and internal mobility processes.

"At Flying Tiger, we champion internal progression with our colleagues and help them to grow and develop within the organisation," explains Langan. "By creating better visibilities and opportunities for career development within Flying Tiger we have increased colleague retention and retained a wealth of knowledge within the business."

Moreover, a 2018 Gartner Study found that employee intent to stay is 33% higher at companies with a healthy, dedicated internal mobility program. And let’s not forget the high cost of poor internal mobility, with a 2022 LaborIQ study showing that new (external) hires are paid more than current workers in the same role at an average of 7% more, increasing to 20% in the tech fields.

If HR leaders are looking for fresh avenues to move the needle on core KPIs in 2024, perfecting internal mobility cannot be omitted from the list of priorities.

Creating and automating career development pathways

To begin the career development journey, HR leaders should organise line managers to collaborate with every employee on developing their talent profile. This may include details on the employees skills, abilities, experience, and preferences for future career changes.

Companies such as Canva, for example, encourage employees to create ‘skill passports’ that outline their skills and abilities. Ideally, such profiles should also draw on a host of sources of employee data, including performance evaluations, and even survey data that may indicate preferences for job fit, manager fit, or culture fit.

Internal recruiters may then search through candidate profiles manually; or vice versa for employees seeking out vacancies. Retaining this option is useful, but manual searching is simply not scalable in large-scale companies. Employees will miss job opportunities and employers will miss potentially outstanding candidates. Costs go up, and engagement and retention go down. Flying Tiger adopts a similar approach. "We have a number of methods of communication within our organisation, one being our internal engagement and communication app which every colleague has an account for," says Langan. "Through this app we communicate all our vacancies weekly to every colleague, this gives them the most up to date information on roles that are vacant." AI-enabled automation augments the process of creating career pathways. This type of algorithmic approach, supported by a host of talent platforms, can accelerate the process and give employees access to opportunities they would not come across otherwise. Enjoying Deep Dive? Why not check out this recent piece... Productivity at work | Defining and managing HR's understanding of being productive In the Ingersoll Rand case study, for example, the team invested in an interactive, analytics-based technology solution to give employees the best chance to explore alternative career paths. This approach to internal mobility has several benefits, including: Alleviating pressure from hiring managers and internal recruiters who can rapidly access a much wider internal talent pool than ever before Improving succession planning capabilities by identifying potential successors before roles become vacant Empowering employees to take autonomy over their own career development and internal job search

L&D: The missing piece of the puzzle

The process of job matching and creating visibility for career pathways is designed to give recommendations to employees and employers, not to authorise decisions.

Hiring managers or internal recruiters may decide the candidate is not quite a fit for the role, is not ready to move teams, or other more qualified internal candidates are available. The candidate may decide the role would be too much of a challenge or simply does not meet their interests.

This presents HR leaders with an opportunity to architect a close relationship between talent management, recruitment, and succession planning teams or divisions with L&D.

As L&D teams strive to personalise the learning experience, and employees increase their demand for career development, each employee’s internal mobility experience should feed into their learning requirements.

"We have our custom in house training and development training programme where we provide in person training to our Deputy Managers over a number of sessions to help them prepare and develop into store managers," says Langan.

Each employee’s internal mobility experience should feed into their learning requirement

"Since this programme began, we have had significant number of Deputy Manager progress to store managers, and now are all managing successful stores. This programme gave these Deputy Managers the opportunity and confidence to progress with ease into a more senior role."

"Through our internal engagement and communication app," she continues, "We offer further training to all our colleagues, which has aided in providing more comprehensive training which is easily accessible to all.

This may range from more technical, job-specific skills as employees seek a complete career change, to people skills including leadership, personal branding, or management training that can help the individual across the course of their career.

Canva, for example, infuses information and data from its skills passports into the ‘Canva University,’ giving each employee access to learning opportunities for skill gaps.

This connection with L&D ensures that employees not only have greater access to career pathways within the organisation, but also equips them with the training, mentoring, and networking opportunities that can make these career moves a reality.