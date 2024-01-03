How tech can and will affect your hiring processes in 2024

AI is an element of work that nobody can ignore - and it impacts HR in many different ways. Arguably one of the biggest is in recruitment, where it has transformed traditional hiring processes.

It's about the balance of 'machine' and 'human' as AI moves forward in the recruitment space - while AI brings numerous advantages to recruitment, it's essential to be mindful of ethical elements to including it in your processes, such as data privacy and potential biases in algorithms. Striking a balance between human judgment and AI capabilities is crucial for an effective and fair recruitment process. So, where to begin?

“AI is poised to fundamentally transform the recruitment landscape and is reshaping how businesses identify, attract, and retain talent, offering unprecedented efficiency and insight,” shares Damon Anderson, UK MD at Employment Hero. “In an era where employment contributes to 50% of Global GDP (circa US$50 trillion), traditional recruitment processes remain a glaring anomaly with inefficiencies, high costs, and labour-intensive practices."

Gemma Aldridge, Head of Talent Acquisition UK and Ireland at Siemens adds: "AI scaled at pace in 2023. I anticipate a surge in both the quantity and quality of candidate applications, driven by the proliferation of AI applications. This will necessitate a strategic approach to CV screening. The challenges lie in adapting to new methodologies and leveraging AI tools to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of recruitment processes. Some organisations have made headway with this, for example, with chatbots, automated CV screening and candidate assessments. Ultimately, AI will become integral to every stage of the recruitment process."

You're using AI - so are candidates. How can you find balance?

The use of AI within your hiring processes is one thing, but what about AI-generated CVs and cover letters? Should you be mindful - or open to AI helping candidates get their talents in front of you and your team?

Ultimately, AI will become integral to every stage of the recruitment process Gemma Aldridge, Head of Talent Acquisition UK and Ireland at Siemens

At Siemens, Aldridge shares that they have trialled eliminating CVs altogether. "We've embraced the transformative wave of AI in recruitment by pioneering a significant change in our individual contributor recruitment process," Aldridge explains. "In a recent trial, we eliminated traditional CVs, opting instead for AI-proof assessments. These assessments are designed to pinpoint specific skills and behaviours, enabling us to uncover exceptional talent that would have been sifted out using conventional recruitment methods. The success of the pilot has been remarkable, prompting us to extend this innovative approach to other areas of our business."