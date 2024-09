Big Interview Katie Warrington, Head of HR Services, Volkswagen Financial Services UK Katie Warrington has held numerous roles with the VW Group, from fleet to electric vehicles across a ten-year career with the company. She’s now Head of HR Services at Volkswagen Financial Services UK and talks to HR Grapevine about her unusual moves within the business, and the future of people, staffing and recruitment with the cost of living crisis in mind. Interview by Jenny...