Future Now

If you're in HR, you need to know about these latest insights into mental health

From the theory of why you should make your own bed in the morning to taking your own advice more often

Wellbeing and mental health in the workplace are ever-evolving topics - and there is no time for HR to sit on its laurels and feel that the work is 'being done' at any stage.

Much like the workouts that you might recommend to staff as part of your wellbeing policy, the nature of wellbeing and mental health at work is a constant experience rather than a one-off.

As an HR professional it's likely you are keen to make sure your company is supporting staff with their mental health. Part of that is knowing what's at the front of the agenda - which was a huge theme at the Make a Difference Media MAD World Summit 2023.

Key speakers in the mental health space came together to discuss the future of workplace wellbeing, and shared their insight into the new elements of support and policy that HR need to know about.

Being aware of wellbeing washing both in your own company as well as from the people around you is still a key trend in the wellbeing space

Make your bed in the morning (literally and metaphorically)

Yes, your actual bed! But this also has a different narrative - and it was a point shared in the keynote introduction from Thomas Duncan Bell, AKA The Bipolar Businessman. When you make your bed in the morning, it means that whatever happens during the day, there is at least one thing you've achieved. "If you want to change the world, start each day with a task completed," he said.

In the busy world of HR, this can be extended to imagine that 'bed making' as completing one thing from your to-do list. It might be that thing is looking at your wellbeing offering and policy.

Financial wellbeing cannot be ignored

In the current cost of living crisis, mental health and finacial issues are inextricably linked, experts agreed. Ruth Handcock from Octopus Money said in one panel discussion: "I think what we see is that this time last year, we saw this talked about a lot, but the things that will cause an acute situation are yet to come. The crisis we will see is when hard savings are depleted and the hit on the employee will be wellbeing and productivity."

We should ask ourselves "How full are you before you help others?"

Wellbeing Washing

You may have heard of wellbeing washing - where an organisation pays lip service to wellbeing services. For example, setting up access to a support app for staff but not checking if they are using it, or having an annual initative to showcase support for mental health but then avoid the topic on the day-to-day. Being aware of wellbeing washing both in your own company as well as from the people around you is still a key trend in the wellbeing space and one you need to be very careful of avoiding yourself.

Take your own advice

When it comes to mental health and HR, professionals can often be so busy encouraging and supporting others that they forget to check in for themselves. Amit Sidhpura, AKA City Monk, said in his talk at the event: "We give advice we don't take ourselves," adding that we should ask ourselves "How full are you before you help others?". Sidhpura also used the brilliant analogy of how we race to find a charger when our phone battery is low, but don't always do the same for ourselves. It's a simple rule to remember - a bit like the adage of 'putting on your own oxygen mask first'.

Investing in wellbeing means investing in managers

"You need to invest in line management if you want to get wellbeing right," shared Simon Blake, Chief Executive MHFA England. Many managers are untrained, and it can feel like wellbeing change falls to HR. But training managers is also a key element for wellbeing. Consider what this could mean for you today and moving forward.