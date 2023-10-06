You might also like

Policy is also a barrier; Institutions, and companies can play a significant role in promoting gender equity in STEM through policies, initiatives, and funding aimed at reducing bias and increasing diversity. Efforts to support and empower women in STEM are ongoing, and progress is being made, but there is still much work to be done to achieve full gender equity in these fields. Promoting diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities for all individuals in STEM is essential for driving innovation and addressing the complex challenges of our world.
Meghan Haines, Strategic Employer Partnerships at Handshake says hiring and retaining a workforce that is not only equal, but also inclusive is business critical and no longer a 'nice to have'.
She says: "Ada Lovelace Day holds great significance as a momentous occasion for honouring the exceptional achievements of women in the realm of science. Lovelace's pioneering contributions have not only blazed a trail for countless women to tread but have also left an indelible mark on the landscape of scientific innovation. By championing and bolstering women in their pursuit of careers within the STEM disciplines, we can forge a more resilient and inventive industry that benefits society at large. Leveraging tools that support inclusive candidate attraction and sourcing as well as those that eliminate interview and hiring bias should become a substantial focus in order to attract female STEM talent and those from underrepresented groups."
"Persisting gender disparity in STEM fields"
"This celebratory day serves as a poignant platform to illuminate the persisting gender disparity within STEM fields and, more importantly, to galvanise and guide young women towards pursuing vocations within these arenas," continues Haines. "Inspiring and empowering women to embark on careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics is pivotal in our collective mission to foster an equitable and forward-thinking society that capitalises on the diverse talents of all its constituents. As we stride forward, it becomes imperative for the industry to remain unwaveringly committed to bridging the gender gap in STEM."
"This commitment is a linchpin in our measure of societal advancement and prosperity. Ada Lovelace Day serves as a poignant reminder of figures like Lovelace, who tenaciously championed equal access to the pursuit of their passions, unshackled from the constraints of gender stereotypes. Ultimately, this day underscores that women have always been an integral and indispensable part of the STEM community. Their contributions stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those of their male counterparts, and their significance is undeniable and resounding."
When it comes to recruiting and retaining women in STEM, what do HR professionals need to look out for and be aware of?
“Inclusive hiring practices, visibility of women in top jobs, and providing personalised upskilling and career growth opportunities for women, especially those in pre- and middle-management roles, can all help," says Becky Schnauffer at LinkedIn. "Taking a skills-first hiring approach - recruiting for skills instead of relying on traditional credentials like prior job titles or education, widens the talent pool, opening up opportunities for women and other workers who may have been overlooked. LinkedIn’s research also shows that women were almost twice as likely (1.8x) as men to apply for a job posting when they were shown how their skills overlapped with the job requirements, with a similar positive impact on hiring outcomes. This is true for every business in every industry, not just STEM, and every member of the workforce has a role to play in embracing these best practices so we can nurture a culture of inclusion.”
