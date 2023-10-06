You might also like

Future Now

HR's role in recruiting, retaining and supporting women across science, tech, engineering and maths

STEM stands for Science, Technology, engineering and Maths.

Most of us have heard the acronym STEM. But if pushed, can we say what it stands for?

Today is Ada Lovelace day, a day that celebrates and raises the profile of women in STEM (that's science, tech, engineering and maths). And it's an area which needs a spotlight shining on it, particularly when it comes to recruitment and retention.

According to new LinkedIn data, the percentage of women in STEM drops by 18% on average between graduation and employment in the UK. Meanwhile, Women account for 40.7% of leaders at the director level in non-STEM roles, whereas in STEM roles this number is just 27.7%. At the VP level the numbers drop to 13.4% for STEM roles, vs 24.1% for non-STEM.

Becky Schnauffer, Head of Global Clients, LinkedIn Talent Solutions, explains: "Getting women through the door at the entry level point is the first step to ensuring fair representation at every level of the business - our data showed an 18% drop-off between the number of women who achieve a STEM degree, and those entering the workforce into a STEM role. There’s a myriad of reasons that could be fuelling this - but it’s clear that one first point of intervention could be to smooth the transition for female STEM graduates from university to the world of work.”

Who was Ada Lovelace?

Ada Lovelace was born Augusta Ada Byron on December 10th 1815, in London, and is often considered the world's first computer programmer following her theory that Charles Babbage's early mechanical general-purpose computer, the Analytical Engine, could be used not only for calculations but also for creating and manipulating symbols and music if properly programmed. Her notes even included an algorithm for calculating Bernoulli numbers, which is considered the first computer program ever written.

Ada Lovelace's most significant contribution to computing came in the form of notes she added to her translation of an article written by the Italian mathematician Luigi Federico Menabrea about Babbage's Analytical Engine. These notes, published in 1843, included detailed explanations and annotations that went beyond mere translation and delved into the conceptual and theoretical aspects of the machine.

Ada Lovelace's work laid the foundation for modern computer programming and earned her the nickname "the first computer programmer." Her insights into the potential of computers to go beyond mathematical calculations and perform a wide range of tasks have had a profound and lasting impact on the field of computer science. Today, Ada Lovelace is celebrated as a pioneer and an inspiration for women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields, and her contributions continue to be recognized and honored in various ways, including the celebration of "Ada Lovelace Day" on the second Tuesday of October each year.

The challenges faced by women in STEM that lean into HR and recruitment

There are many areas where women are facing challenges when it comes to working in STEM, being seen as a leader in STEM and applying for roles in STEM. From underrepresentation in leadership roles, to gender bias (both implicit and explicit) and the 'leaky pipeline' which refers to the loss of female talent at various stages of a STEM career, from education through to employment. Many women leave STEM fields at different points due to various reasons, including family responsibilities and workplace culture.

There is also stereotype threat, a psychological phenomenon where individuals, when aware of negative stereotypes about their group, may underperform in a particular domain. Women in STEM can be affected by stereotype threat, which can hinder their confidence and performance.

Policy is also a barrier; Institutions, and companies can play a significant role in promoting gender equity in STEM through policies, initiatives, and funding aimed at reducing bias and increasing diversity. Efforts to support and empower women in STEM are ongoing, and progress is being made, but there is still much work to be done to achieve full gender equity in these fields. Promoting diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities for all individuals in STEM is essential for driving innovation and addressing the complex challenges of our world. Meghan Haines, Strategic Employer Partnerships at Handshake says hiring and retaining a workforce that is not only equal, but also inclusive is business critical and no longer a 'nice to have'. She says: "Ada Lovelace Day holds great significance as a momentous occasion for honouring the exceptional achievements of women in the realm of science. Lovelace's pioneering contributions have not only blazed a trail for countless women to tread but have also left an indelible mark on the landscape of scientific innovation. By championing and bolstering women in their pursuit of careers within the STEM disciplines, we can forge a more resilient and inventive industry that benefits society at large. Leveraging tools that support inclusive candidate attraction and sourcing as well as those that eliminate interview and hiring bias should become a substantial focus in order to attract female STEM talent and those from underrepresented groups." "Persisting gender disparity in STEM fields" "This celebratory day serves as a poignant platform to illuminate the persisting gender disparity within STEM fields and, more importantly, to galvanise and guide young women towards pursuing vocations within these arenas," continues Haines. "Inspiring and empowering women to embark on careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics is pivotal in our collective mission to foster an equitable and forward-thinking society that capitalises on the diverse talents of all its constituents. As we stride forward, it becomes imperative for the industry to remain unwaveringly committed to bridging the gender gap in STEM."

As we stride forward, it becomes imperative for the industry to remain unwaveringly committed to bridging the gender gap in STEM

"This commitment is a linchpin in our measure of societal advancement and prosperity. Ada Lovelace Day serves as a poignant reminder of figures like Lovelace, who tenaciously championed equal access to the pursuit of their passions, unshackled from the constraints of gender stereotypes. Ultimately, this day underscores that women have always been an integral and indispensable part of the STEM community. Their contributions stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those of their male counterparts, and their significance is undeniable and resounding."

When it comes to recruiting and retaining women in STEM, what do HR professionals need to look out for and be aware of?

“Inclusive hiring practices, visibility of women in top jobs, and providing personalised upskilling and career growth opportunities for women, especially those in pre- and middle-management roles, can all help," says Becky Schnauffer at LinkedIn. "Taking a skills-first hiring approach - recruiting for skills instead of relying on traditional credentials like prior job titles or education, widens the talent pool, opening up opportunities for women and other workers who may have been overlooked. LinkedIn’s research also shows that women were almost twice as likely (1.8x) as men to apply for a job posting when they were shown how their skills overlapped with the job requirements, with a similar positive impact on hiring outcomes. This is true for every business in every industry, not just STEM, and every member of the workforce has a role to play in embracing these best practices so we can nurture a culture of inclusion.”