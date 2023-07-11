Enjoying Future Now? Why not check out this recent piece...

Working mothers have begun to demand and facilitate change, from the policy-shaking Flex Appeal (begun in 2015 by writer and now presenter, podcaster and campaigner Anna Whitehouse) to Pregnant the Screwed, launched the same year by Joeli Brearley. But for some women, when it comes to flexibity and benefits, it's not about what they don't have, it's the risk of losing what they do.
Other research also points to the pressures on women. Financial wellbeing platform Mintago surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,333 UK adults in full- or part-time work. It found that almost one in two (48%) female employees are either ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ stressed, while less than a third (31%) of male employees said the same. When asked about the factors that were contributing to their stress levels, 69% of female employees cited the rising cost of living is their top concern. Only 52% of male employees selected this. General money or financial worries were the second most common source of stress for both men (48%) and women (65%), with again female employees far more likely to have this playing on their minds.
Further down the list of stress factors, however, the survey found that men (24%) were more stressed about their job security than women (19%). 37% of women cited family issues as a cause of stress.
Unsticking - what can HR do?
This comes back to helping women really understand and know their worth, says Nicola. And then for women to get really clear on what they need in the framework so they can show up and fulfill the role. "Is that certain working hours, flexible working, job share?" she asks. "If they say no, is that going to be the right company for you, and the right culture?"
Even at board level, there was still a fear of needing to 'ask for permission'. You've worked really hard to make this work for your life, so moving somewhere else then has big risks attached to it.
"This is down to creating a culture where a growth mindset is encouraged, where conversations around your career - where you are now and where you want to get to - shaping your ambition within that organisation where those converstions don't just happen in an annual revlew, but frequently with touchpoints throught he year, so they're not so pressured and they're lighter. Setting in a structure to those touchpoints so you can focus on development and stepping away from the day-to-day busynes, sitting down with your manager and discuss ing your career but also looking st the future. What does the future look like?"
Also helping women really own their ambition. "It's very much about having that coaching culture, some open conversations, clear touchpoints, and being transparent about opportunities, and not just going to the person who shouts the loudest."
Faye Dicker runs a community for working women who are freelance, called Freelance Mum and sees this in that world, too. "Sticky floor is a real thing! There are so many mums in the work place who end up ‘playing it safe’ or taking a lesser paid job, while their husband is able to pursue a career – in order to run the family home. And while having a family is an honour, it shouldn’t be at the sacrifice of woman’s career."
"I increasingly see more women leave the work place, when they have children, because the model no longer fits. It becomes clear that they still have ambition and they want the flexibility and a work place can’t give them that. That’s when freelancing and starting their own business becomes the perfect solution. And whilst there isn’t a ‘perfect answer’, at least the flexibility of running a business around motherhood, allows women to pursue a career and have a sense of identity, outside of the family. Not to mention, contribute to the micro-economy, which plays a vital role."
Upgrade now to become a premium subscriber and get access to exclusive content, not available anywhere else.