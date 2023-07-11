Enjoying Future Now? Why not check out this recent piece...

Future Now

Working mums facing difficult dilemma when it comes to pivoting or promotion

For many women, securing flexibility and childcare is something is likely to be top of the list when negotiating their return. And, once confirmed, something which might stop them moving elsewhere or upwards - a phenomenon known as the Sticky Floor...

Returning to work after maternity leave is fraught with challenges, both emotional and physical. For many women, securing flexibility and childcare is something that is likely to be top of the list when negotiating their return. And, once confirmed, something which might stop them moving elsewhere or upwards - a phenomenon known as the Sticky Floor.

Indeed, the return to work can be something truly controversial - take, for example, the recent case of Sabbah Messum, an HR assistant at Bradford Management Services. The 38-year-old mum of three successfully sued the company when, after many different negative experiences during maternity (including being accused of stealing from the staff canteen) she was removed from HR duties, first putting on a sales team then assigning her to housekeeping roles such as cleaning toilets.

Speaking after the case, Messum said: "I was told I didn't have a chance to win but I knew I was doing the right thing. I wanted other pregnant women to know how to get help on how to save themselves."

Some women might not be treated to such an extreme, but many find themselves either sidelined or discriminated against. And then there's the flipside: Where things are 'ok enough' that a woman will stay in a role, or not go for promotion, for fear of losing what privileges and flexibility they have.

This is the 'grass might not be greener' scenario known as the Sticky Floor, and outlined in a new white paper called Lighten the Load which spoke to working parents in the UK and Netherlands, focusing on four key sections: Authenticity, Home Life, Expectations and Flexibility.

It's almost like golden handcuffs - better to stick to what you know rather than what you don't know.

In the flexibility section, the report refers to a ‘sticky floor’ – an opposite ‘reflection’ of the glass ceiling concept. The report outlines how: “Like the glass ceiling, the invisible barrier that keeps women from progressing their careers, our research shows that there is a form of ‘sticky floor’ that keeps working mums stuck in a job for fear of not being able to get the same flexible working pattern elsewhere. In general, the ‘sticky floor’ theory relates to the social norms, gender stereotyping, and discrimination that are responsible for a proportion of the gender pay gap. However, our research highlights that good conditions for mums – great flexibility – can also create a sticky floor. The problem here is not that some companies offer great flexibility, thereby ‘trapping’ working parents – it is that too few companies offer great flexibility – parents would feel able to move on if flexibility was the norm.”

Women who are demanding - and making - change

Leadership Coach and Neuroscience expert Nicola Skorko has seen this in action, too. "We often talk about glass ceilings, and that is slowly changing, but we often also end up disscussing the sticky floor," she agrees. "You've negotiated flexible working, or ways of working for your family, and it can feel then really scary to think about moving to somewhere else, or looking for other opportunities, because you have the framework in place that means you can do the work you want and support your family. It's almost like golden handcuffs - better to stick to what you know rather than what you don't know."

It's not just about leaving a company, but changing roles or moving into more senior positions in your current company, she adds. Nicola has worked with clients to help them shape their criteria for a job role change, as well as career goals. "Even at board level, there was still a fear of needing to 'ask for permission'. You've worked really hard to make this work for your life, so moving somewhere else then has big risks attached to it."

Working mothers have begun to demand and facilitate change, from the policy-shaking Flex Appeal (begun in 2015 by writer and now presenter, podcaster and campaigner Anna Whitehouse) to Pregnant the Screwed, launched the same year by Joeli Brearley. But for some women, when it comes to flexibity and benefits, it's not about what they don't have, it's the risk of losing what they do. Other research also points to the pressures on women. Financial wellbeing platform Mintago surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,333 UK adults in full- or part-time work. It found that almost one in two (48%) female employees are either ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ stressed, while less than a third (31%) of male employees said the same. When asked about the factors that were contributing to their stress levels, 69% of female employees cited the rising cost of living is their top concern. Only 52% of male employees selected this. General money or financial worries were the second most common source of stress for both men (48%) and women (65%), with again female employees far more likely to have this playing on their minds. Further down the list of stress factors, however, the survey found that men (24%) were more stressed about their job security than women (19%). 37% of women cited family issues as a cause of stress. Unsticking - what can HR do? This comes back to helping women really understand and know their worth, says Nicola. And then for women to get really clear on what they need in the framework so they can show up and fulfill the role. "Is that certain working hours, flexible working, job share?" she asks. "If they say no, is that going to be the right company for you, and the right culture?"

Even at board level, there was still a fear of needing to 'ask for permission'. You've worked really hard to make this work for your life, so moving somewhere else then has big risks attached to it.

"This is down to creating a culture where a growth mindset is encouraged, where conversations around your career - where you are now and where you want to get to - shaping your ambition within that organisation where those converstions don't just happen in an annual revlew, but frequently with touchpoints throught he year, so they're not so pressured and they're lighter. Setting in a structure to those touchpoints so you can focus on development and stepping away from the day-to-day busynes, sitting down with your manager and discuss ing your career but also looking st the future. What does the future look like?"

Also helping women really own their ambition. "It's very much about having that coaching culture, some open conversations, clear touchpoints, and being transparent about opportunities, and not just going to the person who shouts the loudest."

Enjoying Future Now? Why not check out this recent piece... Inclusion | It's time to rethink our throwaway approach to workplace language

Faye Dicker runs a community for working women who are freelance, called Freelance Mum and sees this in that world, too. "Sticky floor is a real thing! There are so many mums in the work place who end up ‘playing it safe’ or taking a lesser paid job, while their husband is able to pursue a career – in order to run the family home. And while having a family is an honour, it shouldn’t be at the sacrifice of woman’s career."

"I increasingly see more women leave the work place, when they have children, because the model no longer fits. It becomes clear that they still have ambition and they want the flexibility and a work place can’t give them that. That’s when freelancing and starting their own business becomes the perfect solution. And whilst there isn’t a ‘perfect answer’, at least the flexibility of running a business around motherhood, allows women to pursue a career and have a sense of identity, outside of the family. Not to mention, contribute to the micro-economy, which plays a vital role."