You might also like

Change isn't just about recruitment, though, it's about attitudes, too, adds George Jerjan. "There is still a battle to be done against ageism," says George. “Ageism is all around. It’s ingrained culturally, socially, economically. It’s the last acceptable prejudice and, as the UN puts it, “an insidious scourge on society.” You only need to turn on the TV, pick up a newspaper or take public transport to see that. Sadly, despite their wealth, experience and knowledge, old people are reviled the world over. They’re demonised, discriminated against, and disregarded. I think the first thing employers should do is recognise and then to acknowledge the skill set of different groups of people and create opportunities where those skills can be shared inter-generationally. Of course, Gen Z, raised as digital natives, are going to be more in tune with technology, than us boomers. But that’s not to say we can’t learn – we just need to be given the opportunity – and a confidence boost! Training and development are important here. Create opportunities for us to learn from each other, but also recognise that different generations have different needs and tailor company training and development programs accordingly."
The key issues are fairness, and making older workers part of a regular workforce, not the 'odd one out', he says.
"Even though, especially within the world of work, things are changing, it’s not happening quickly enough. A case in point, we’re all talking about a 73-year-old flight attendant. It’s big news. It shouldn’t be. That should be the norm. It's critical, if multi-generational workforces are to thrive, that older workers are valued too. Boomers generally have a strong work ethic and for us it’s more about face-to-face connection and communication. We are people. We don’t like to hide behind screens and there is much we can teacher younger generations about the benefits of building relationships, networking, and sales techniques, so let us!"
"Fairness is another big issue that needs to be addressed, concludes George. "To attract and retain older workers, employers are offering flexible contracts and it’s important that the same ts and cs are offered to other generations too. They may not want them, but to not do so builds resentment and that does not create a happy and harmonious workforce. Finally, they should recognise and reward dedication and achievements at all levels. This should not be patronising, ‘75-year-old George has mastered LinkedIn’ but should be used to showcase the talents of each and every single member of staff. Why is this important to HR teams, leaders, and younger employees? Because each and every one of them will one day be old, so make sure you change the rules of the game so that you can benefit when it’s your turn."
