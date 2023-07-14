You might also like

Deep Dive

Retirement used to be a holy grail at the end of a career. And many still do look to that 'golden carriage clock' moment. But for others, the idea of retiring is simply not on the radar, or perhaps a financial option. Recruiters, take note.

A flight attendant with EasyJet has spoken about her experience of still working at 73 - after 20 years with the company. Pam Clark, known as 'Nana Pam', also changed career, from a previous one in hairdressing, and told news outlets: "I'm meeting more and more colleagues like me who have made a brave career change later in life."

Pam is not the norm, though. For many of retirement age and beyond, the idea of applying for a new role, promotion or career shift probably feels too challenging. Not least because of percieved ageism. The government's attempts to draw retirees back to help the UK workforce was met with mixed reviews (to put it politely - some spoke of them being 'forced' back into work). A 'midlife MOT' was suggested, to asses older workers' ability to return to the workplace.

On the flipside, many in their 50s and beyond want to work, and don't want to be left on the 'retiring soon' shelf.

Narrative on social media is growing stronger in support of women in midlife - for example, Eleanor Mills, former Editorial Director of the Sunday Times, has launched Noon, a community for women in midlife, and regularly speaks out about prejudice towards women over 50 in the workplace. In a recent episode of And Just Like That, Carrie Bradshaw finds herself acting in something of an ageist way to a former editor of hers, who is launching a magazine for women called 'Vivant'.

It's easy to see 'older' workers as either approaching retirement, or assume that they will want to slow down with their workload.

Ken Glynn, of online mentoring platform Career Navigator, says: “We're now in the age of 'returnerships' and 'career encores', where older people are either getting back into the workplace, or continuing to work beyond retirement. In the case of 'returnerships', 'older people' would be the over 50s but of course, age is only a number! When it comes to the workplace, whether returning after an extended period of leave or even the often-daunting prospect of retirement, the so-called ‘older staff’ still have much to give. They have extensive knowledge, contacts and expertise that can be passed on to those starting their career journeys. They can tell you about the industry red tape or company procedures. And on the flip side, the team's younger members have the chance to be 'reverse mentors' - helping the older team members to understand the digital world and other aspects of the modern workplace - which in turn can impact their own career progression.”

Mindset mentor and retirement consultant George Jerjan adds: "Recruiting and more importantly, retaining ‘older’ workers is, most definitely, the future. The tide is now turning in their favour with the realisation that older workers have a critical role to play in addressing talent shortages. Recruiting and retaining older staff is a win-win. Employers have a knowledgeable, experienced, and flexible pool of workers - many of them working that job because they want to, not because they have to. And having a mix of ages within the working environment has been seen to have many benefits too. Older workers returning to - or never leaving - the workplace or moving to another profession or industry, understand that staying in employment is about much more than money. People who choose to work longer retain their identity, sense of purpose, and social connections – the first casualties of retirement – and in doing so, maintain and even improve their physical and mental health for much longer than those who don’t."

Change isn't just about recruitment, though, it's about attitudes, too, adds George Jerjan. "There is still a battle to be done against ageism," says George. “Ageism is all around. It’s ingrained culturally, socially, economically. It’s the last acceptable prejudice and, as the UN puts it, “an insidious scourge on society.” You only need to turn on the TV, pick up a newspaper or take public transport to see that. Sadly, despite their wealth, experience and knowledge, old people are reviled the world over. They’re demonised, discriminated against, and disregarded. I think the first thing employers should do is recognise and then to acknowledge the skill set of different groups of people and create opportunities where those skills can be shared inter-generationally. Of course, Gen Z, raised as digital natives, are going to be more in tune with technology, than us boomers. But that’s not to say we can’t learn – we just need to be given the opportunity – and a confidence boost! Training and development are important here. Create opportunities for us to learn from each other, but also recognise that different generations have different needs and tailor company training and development programs accordingly." The key issues are fairness, and making older workers part of a regular workforce, not the 'odd one out', he says.

"Even though, especially within the world of work, things are changing, it’s not happening quickly enough. A case in point, we’re all talking about a 73-year-old flight attendant. It’s big news. It shouldn’t be. That should be the norm. It's critical, if multi-generational workforces are to thrive, that older workers are valued too. Boomers generally have a strong work ethic and for us it’s more about face-to-face connection and communication. We are people. We don’t like to hide behind screens and there is much we can teacher younger generations about the benefits of building relationships, networking, and sales techniques, so let us!"

"Fairness is another big issue that needs to be addressed, concludes George. "To attract and retain older workers, employers are offering flexible contracts and it’s important that the same ts and cs are offered to other generations too. They may not want them, but to not do so builds resentment and that does not create a happy and harmonious workforce. Finally, they should recognise and reward dedication and achievements at all levels. This should not be patronising, ‘75-year-old George has mastered LinkedIn’ but should be used to showcase the talents of each and every single member of staff. Why is this important to HR teams, leaders, and younger employees? Because each and every one of them will one day be old, so make sure you change the rules of the game so that you can benefit when it’s your turn."