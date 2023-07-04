You might also like

Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Claire Canty,

Head of HR, Weetabix

Despite having deep roots at Weetabix, the company’s new Head of HR, Claire Canty, is embarking on a brand new challenge. Read on to find out how her interesting career journey has informed her view of HR…

Interview by Kieran Howells

Weetabix – it’s a brand you’ve probably heard of. In fact, there’s a very high chance that you have a box in the cupboard right now. For 91 years, the company has been serving up cereal to the nation and beyond, and it’s safe to say that it’s something of an institution of British shores.

However, despite all of that history, Weetabix is not a stuffy workplace. In fact quite the opposite; the company is agile, forward thinking and ready to do the right thing for its people. One of the latest outside-of-the-box moves made by Weetabix was the appointment of Claire Canty, to the role of Head of HR.

Canty may be in her first few months within the HR function, but she’s no stranger to Weetabix, having spent over a decade moving around the company, taking on challenges and gaining experience that continues to inform her career.

This week, she sits down with HR Grapevine to talk about her career, why she made the move to HR, and her view on what makes the organisation a great place to work.

My goal is just to take the already great team and great position we're in to an even greater place. I'm really passionate about continuous improvement, and each day finding small opportunities to make things even better.

So how did you end up in HR? What attracted you to the function?

Having done lots of different marketing commercial roles over the last 10 years or so, I was really up for a completely new challenge to stretch my brain in a really different way. I think as I've developed through my career, I've realised that the thing I've loved most about my most recent roles is developing the people on my team.

That’s really become the biggest source of motivation for me at work; helping people be the best they can be and surprise themselves with what they can achieve. And so, I wanted my next role to be much more focused around developing people in some way. Moving to Head of HR, I get to help drive the people agenda at Weetabix and look after our huge community of very talented people here and achieving their potential.

What was the situation in the HR team when you came into it? And what were your first moves?

I'm really lucky in that I've come into a team and a function that’s in a really great place. There are no big fires that need fighting, or huge problems that need solving straightaway. My goal is just to take the already great team and great position we're in to an even greater place. I'm really passionate about continuous improvement, and each day finding small opportunities to make things even better, even more efficient, even more effective, so that a few years down the line, you can look back and see the impact and legacy that you've left.

I think it can be tempting, when you join a new function, to think that you need to immediately make your mark. But so often, it's really important just to take a step back and not just rip things up and start things again, for the sake of it.

hand

Being a customer of HR for so long, but also just being a parent and having different life experiences, it's really helpful to look back on those policies and analyse them as I’ve experienced them as an employee.

Plane
You have been, for the majority of your time at the company, a customer of HR. Now you've taken on this role, that gives you quite a unique perspective. What, with the benefit of this insight, are your big measures of success?

I think D&I is really important. We’re already doing great things, but we're looking at a big policy refresh at the moment, as well as constantly just keeping an eye on those policies, how language, situations and environment is changing, is essential.

Being a customer of HR for so long, but also just being a parent and having different life experiences, it's really helpful to look back on those policies and analyse them as I’ve experienced them as an employee. How can we make it as transparent and easy to understand as possible? How can we make sure that there's no hidden conversations? So I think it's just really helpful having been a customer to go, well, what did I want?

There are other things, like our benefits offering and making sure that that's competitive, which is also such a fast evolving area really. High up people's agenda is flexible working, so that’s something we’re very conscious of, and my own experiences have definitely informed my view on this.

One of your most recent roles was heading up innovation at Weetabix. HR is an innovative function, so how has this informed your view?

That process of innovation and understanding consumer need, especially when they can’t necessarily articulate that, I feel like that is absolutely a similar process that we need to move through in HR teams as well. I think I can bring a lot from that innovation process and way of thinking to this team.

Coming into HR, I didn't fully realise the level of innovation that's needed and the pace of change that there is really, so it's been quite fascinating as I'm getting up to speed. And I think it's important to have that level of innovation and change, but at the same time deliver as much stability and clarity as possible for the business.

What in your view are the benefits that really matter to people?

I feel like flexibility in working patterns, where work happens and when is really at the top of everybody's list at the moment. Employees increasingly expect their employers to offer meaningful benefits. These are benefits that actually positively impact their lives beyond aesthetic nice-to-haves.

Also, personalisation is now essential. Rather than thinking about benefits as a checklist, I think organisations should be thinking about them more as adaptable to the needs of individuals. What is important for some people won’t be important for others. For us, we think, how can we help people live the life they want at Weetabix?

You have to take a leap of faith and some risk in this area. It can feel nerve wracking to give people more freedom and flexibility than they've probably had in the past. But I genuinely feel like from the teams I've managed and all the experiences that I've had as a manager, that the more trust and freedom you give to your team, the more you get back in return.

hand

I’m a perfect example of someone who has moved around the business, so it’s important that people like me tell those stories and share those learnings, to hopefully inspire even more people to think about what's possible.

When you joined Weetabix, people viewed careers differently. Now, people want to get the organisation they work for right, and ensure it aligns with them personally, but they’re willing to do what you’ve done and move around to gain skills and experience. How do you support people to do this?

We're absolutely seeing that people want to get their employer right first, and find something that aligns to their values and the way that they want to work. So, we're getting even more questions around that at interview level.

We have talent and succession processes where every quarter, we're reviewing what the moves are that people want to make. And, we’re working out how can we support them with those moves. What training, what mentoring, what support of any kind can we give the individuals for the moves that they're hoping to make?

I’m a perfect example of someone who has moved around the business, so it’s important that people like me tell those stories and share those learnings, to hopefully inspire even more people to think about what's possible. We can share our experiences and talk to others who are considering the same thing.

hand
 
 

