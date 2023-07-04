You might also like

Weetabix – it’s a brand you’ve probably heard of. In fact, there’s a very high chance that you have a box in the cupboard right now. For 91 years, the company has been serving up cereal to the nation and beyond, and it’s safe to say that it’s something of an institution of British shores.

However, despite all of that history, Weetabix is not a stuffy workplace. In fact quite the opposite; the company is agile, forward thinking and ready to do the right thing for its people. One of the latest outside-of-the-box moves made by Weetabix was the appointment of Claire Canty, to the role of Head of HR.

Canty may be in her first few months within the HR function, but she’s no stranger to Weetabix, having spent over a decade moving around the company, taking on challenges and gaining experience that continues to inform her career.

This week, she sits down with HR Grapevine to talk about her career, why she made the move to HR, and her view on what makes the organisation a great place to work.