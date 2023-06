Can you tell me how you got into the people function?

I dropped into HR accidentally a long time ago. I studied sociology and social policy at university, and I was working in a role that was more in keeping with that. And then I decided I wanted to change, I saw a job that was advertised for a personnel and training manager in a hotel and Liverpool and applied for it without knowing anything about HR or hotels. Somehow I got it and that's how my career started.



What did you like about it? What sparked your interest and passion?