Unhappy at work? Try retraining as a mermaid or clown

The world of work has changed drastically in the past three years, but did you know that you can make more as a cryptozoologist or exorcist than you can in most skilled jobs in the UK? No, neither did we…

While the world struggles with all kinds of shortages – eggs, tomatoes, highly skilled staff who want to work for less than they’re worth – employee attrition is still a weighty issue plaguing HR and hiring managers.

The World Economic Forum reported that 1 in 5 (20%) of workers quit their jobs in 2022, and 2023 numbers may have slowed slightly, but also show that the advantage is still to the employee in this game of Please Pay Me a Fair Wage for My Labour.

Most workers will, of course, move laterally or slightly linearly within their field of expertise and/or industry, but many, since the start of the pandemic till now, are taking the opportunity to dust off those old post-University dreams. Yet others are reaching even further back into the What I Want to be When I Grow Up treasure chest and pursuing dream jobs that would delight most six-year-olds.

82% of respondents successfully switched to a new career after age 45

Dream job? Mermaid.

Feeling curious about the weird and wacky jobs available out there, and their salaries, the folks over at SkillsHub and MTD Training Group, based in the Midlands here in the UK, decided to do some research. And they found that not only do these jobs actually exist, there are training courses for them (clown school, anyone?)!

And here’s the kicker: though opportunities for employment may be slimmer than in traditional roles, they pay a ton!