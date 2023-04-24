You might also like

Talent Management

While a hands-on leadership team may seem like a good idea, sometimes, too much of a good thing can be bad. What do you do when your top brass is intent on managing departments for you, instead of leading strategically? Our experts weigh in.

Gone are the days of non-visible leadership teams or company founders who only stay in their office and are rarely seen by the ‘grunt workers’. Leaders today need to be visible, to lead by example and with integrity and efficiency.

But what happens when a CEO or senior leadership’s interest in the day-to-day operations devolves from healthy to interfering or disruptive?

The old adage of “the best way to lead is to hire the best people, then get out of their way,” is not only true, it’s demonstrably effective in creating an atmosphere of trust and equality – which of course, leads to a happier, more productive organisation.

According to data from SHRM, 70% of employees ranked being “empowered to take action at work when a problem or opportunity arose,” as a work culture that keeps them fully engaged at work.

And 75% of employees would stay longer at an organisation that “listens to and addresses their concerns” about strategic decisions, says a poll by Ultimate Software’s.

Furthermore, leadership micromanaging can be incredibly harmful to both morale and productivity – and ultimately, to profit – what can the HR function and other senior leaders do to mitigate it? And how can leaders themselves learn how to engage more beneficially?

Frontline workers are the ones best placed to advise on whether a ‘good on paper;’ idea actually works in practice.

How to hire good people and 'get out of their way'

As Ginnette Harvey, Senior VP at Real Staffing recruitment firm, writes for the Enterprise League, “One of the most negative effects of micromanagement is the impact that it has on morale. Micromanagement signals that you do not trust your employee to do the job, which takes a toll on engagement and often erodes confidence.

“People want to feel they are trusted and to have the freedom to express their creativity within their role. Since micromanagement is the antithesis of this, then it can lead to high employee turnover.”

Andrea Smith, Head of People for Beavertown Brewery, told HR Grapevine that one of the most demoralising things about ‘meddlesome’ top bosses is that often, their interference is driven by impatience and emotion, rather than by data, or trusting those who know best.

“When CEOs and senior leaders take a hands-on approach to operational or day-to-day activities, this is sometimes often driven by irrational decisions to achieve a solution or quick fix, which then leads to flawed work-arounds.”

Oddi Aasheim, Performance Intervention Partner at First Human, shares that this ‘knee-jerk’ style of management from the top is harmful not only to morale, but also, ultimately, to a company’s ability to survive.

“Only the organisations that evolve at a steady pace will be here in a decade,” he says, “and micromanaging is a real threat which can have devastating effects on the morale of employees and the performance of an organisation. A flourishing working relationship with employees is built on a foundation of trust and respect – and micromanaging is a rapid way to kill this.”

Why trusting the ‘boots on the ground’ is best Whether your business is B2C or B2B, those who produce your products, deal daily with your clients and create the bulk of your output, are the real experts in your field – and listening to their voice as well as involving them in setting their goals and helping craft strategy, is vital. The data and expertise that those ‘frontline’ employees bring to your organisation is invaluable and put frankly, sometimes the people who are best situated to create strategy are those employees, rather than senior leadership making strategic decisions in a vacuum. “If tasks are not delegated to employees, there is no opportunity for them to showcase their expertise and therefore, very little opportunity for growth,” Aasheim explains to HR Grapevine. Paul Scannell, Head of Club Wembley, has some great insight on this, and some humbling, sensible advice he shared exclusively with HR Grapevine: “Being able to trust, adapt and flex is now, rightly, the norm in the world of work,” he says. “Our customer service team works hard to deliver a stellar experience for all our members, and they are the ’boots on the ground’ as it were – the ones who can feed back brilliant insight directly from our customers. Read more from us Why employers shouldn't be afraid of 'Bare Minimum Mondays' “They are also the ones best placed to advise on whether a ‘good on paper;’ idea actually works in practice, as they are more often than not the ones implementing it. We love it when people feel like there is the support and freedom to contribute equally to a discussion and to ‘manage upward’ within a team. “Being able to listen to and learn from your team is essential when it comes to maintaining good leadership,” he concludes. Signs you’re a controlling leader While no one wants to think they lead by emotion or to be accused of being erratic, sometimes even good leaders fall prey to this sometimes. It can be tempting to, for example, completely rejig something because you have a financial slump or an economic slowdown is in force, as it is now. As ever, careful and strategic thinking and implementation is best. But how do we know when we’re doing that?

Micromanaging is sometimes often driven by irrational decisions to achieve a solution or quick fix.

Aasheim said that, in his experience guiding businesses and leaders to listen to their team, there are two main warning signs to watch for.

1) Bristling when decisions are made without their input

Senior leaders often hold positions of power and authority within an organisation, and they may feel that their exclusion from decision-making processes diminishes their authority and undermines their ability to lead effectively.

“If senior leaders find themselves being unhappy when decisions are made without them, it’s a good idea to step back and ask themselves why. If the upset is about a perceived risk to themselves or their standing in the organisation, it is time to get a good leadership coach. A senior leader wanting every decision to be sent their way will make employees abdicate responsibility, be fearful making decisions and delegate upwards overloading the leader.

“Empowering employees and giving them autonomy is crucial so they can develop key skills and become proactive problem-solvers.”

2) Having a team that never disagrees with you

“Many a satisfied leader will refer to having a team that is ‘effective, efficient and stands ready for anything’. This might sound great and can be the perfect set-up for specific situations. However, more often than not, it is a sign that the team has become compliant and highly trained to saying yes, rather than being creative and generative. If a leader has a team that is a mirror image of how they prefer to work, then it is once again time for the micromanagement alarm to sound.

“If you are a leader that has a view on the long-term sustainability and success of the organisation, you need to foster people and a culture that learns and evolves quicker than the competition. You are dependent on employees that are free-thinkers and generate new ideas and ways of working. Leaders who are potentially micromanaging need to look within themselves to ensure they are not snuffing out the light of their team and causing more harm than good”.

Ultimately, we return to adages because they make sense. Instead of interfering constantly with people’s work, trust them to manage it, because hiring the best people and then getting out of their way really is the best way to lead. It helps improve engagement, hard work, talent retention and ultimately, profit.