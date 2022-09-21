Found this useful? You might also like

The history of the CV

According to most scholars, the CV was invented in 1482, and in the 540 years since, has changed in some weird and interesting ways – but not as much as you might imagine.

John Garrido, Regional VP UK for talent acquisition specialist firm With You With Me, says the CV, “having been invented by Leonardo da Vinci in 1482, is absolutely outdated. Yet it’s still relied on by many organisations today.”

But what purpose did CVs serve throughout their history? According to Todd Lempicke, author of History of the Resume, CVs were, in general, a type of introduction from the bearer to the receiver – often with mentions of people, places or institutions which the receiver would be familiar with – and thus, confer trustworthiness; or at the least, a good amount of gravitas.

Prior to this, people secured employment by either:

going into a place of work and offering their services

physical introductions through acquaintances or

a letter of recommendation from someone in authority (clergy, politicians, landowners, etc)

Back then, it really was all about whom you knew, and securing well-paid employment was something that was hard to do if one had moved location or was, for whatever reason, persona non-grata.

Fast forward to the early-to-mid-1900s, and things began to take a different turn. According to most sources, by the 1950s, CVs began to be expected within the world of work, and with the advent of typewriters and their faster younger siblings, the word processors, people began adding flair, good design, hobbies and things got a bit more ‘salesy’.

The first VHS recorded video CVs landed in the 1980s, according to Lempicke, but, along with video dating, got replaced with digital versions during the Internet Age.

LinkedIn, of course, in the Noughties, became a place to store one’s CV in a standard template, with the added boon of recommendations and verifications of skills and competence from colleagues and industry peers.

But still, things haven’t changed much – while you may not need to be part of a church parish or have the blessing of an aristocrat’s noblesse oblige, CVs are still often no more than a list of companies, locations and dates – a flat, literally 2D experience that tells little of a candidate’s personality, transferrable skills or fit for company culture. And of course, CVs exponentially compound the young school leaver or graduates’ catch-22: “If everyone wants two years’ minimum experience and no one will hire me, how do I get two years’ minimum experience?” A fair question.