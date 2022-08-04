What happens when a workplace is 78% female?

Deep Dive

Forget 1970s comics where, in order to be a superhero, women had to literally be an Amazonian – this British company is being the change it wants to see – and winning all the awards to boot.

When former US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg was asked, for what must have felt like the umpteenth time, “When will there be enough women on the Supreme Court?”, she famously admitted to saying, “When there are nine.” She continued, “People are shocked. But there’d always been nine men, and nobody’s ever raised a question about that.”

The ‘notorious’ RBG was also renowned for saying that she never fought for women’s rights, she fought for the equality of status that was already enshrined in the US Constitution. For her, it was simple. If people existed, then they ought to be treated justly and given equal opportunity.

“Women belong in all the places where decisions are being made, “she said. “It shouldn’t be that women are the exception.”

And in the case of one British company, the women are the rule, not the exception. But Realise, one of the UK’s largest apprenticeship providers, didn’t set out to mostly hire women, explains Sarah O’Connor, People Manager at the Sheffield-based business.

The company has recently been recognised by Great Place to Work, as the No.1 Best Large Workplace for Women in the UK – but not only was the company ranked No.1 for women, it came in at 6th place in the Wellbeing category and 20th overall in the UK.

We are working on a family leave policy that is inclusive to all - time off [to care for] dependants is fully inclusive.

