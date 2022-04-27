Found this useful? You might also like

Ensuring trans and cis women are comfortable at work

Executive Grapevine Senior Business Journalist, Sarah Williams, conducts an exclusive roundtable interview with one of the leading voices in trans rights, Katy Montgomerie, and two experts from the Trans Legal Project. If you want to learn more about how to balance the rights of trans and cis women in the workplace, and how to interpret the EHRC’s latest guidance on this topic, watch now.