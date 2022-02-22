HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
People Place Performance
Virtual Event
17th & 24th March 2022
Register for Free

HR Strategy | Change management is broken - what can we do about it?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Change management is broken - what can we do about it?

Deep Dive

In this myGrapevine+ feature, we explore the concept of change management. It includes:

  • An exploration of the impact that change management has had on business recently

  • A look into the pitfalls that many change management professionals have faced

  • Outcome-driven advice based on research from Josh Bersin

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Share this with your colleagues

You might also like

Have the HR and people functions split forever?
Future of HR | Have the HR and people functions split forever?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
5 reasons employees resist change
Change management | 5 reasons employees resist change
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence