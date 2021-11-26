How Metro Bank are using veterans to win the war for talent

In this member-exclusive piece we hear from Carol Frost, Chief People Officer at Metro Bank about:

The firm's success hiring veterans and how the HR team achieved its recent accolade of a Gold Award from the Ministry of Defence for its efforts

Why thinking outside of the box when it comes to hiring can pay business dividends

How former Armed Forces personnel can contribute toa positive workplace culture.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.