HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

In this member-exclusive, myGrapevine+ sits down with Leigh Lafever-Ayer, HR Director, UK & Ireland at Enterprise Holdings, to discuss:

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Found this useful? You might also like

How Experian is using goal setting to boost diversity and close the data skills gap

Diversity & Inclusion | How Experian is using goal setting to boost diversity and close the data skills gap

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive, Experian reveals its focus on diverse hiring, using it to drive better outcomes in key areas of practice...
  • 5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How HR can use tech to improve work

Digital development | How HR can use tech to improve work

In this exclusive myGrapevine+ report Caroline Walsh, Director of Solent Business School, Brendan Street, Professional Head of Emotional Wellbeing at Nuffield...
  • 17 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why Hedges Law gave employees ownership and how this move is benefiting every HR performance metric

Employee Ownership | Why Hedges Law gave employees ownership and how this move is benefiting every HR performance metric

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive, the Managing Director of a law firm explains why they went the employee ownership route...
  • 8 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence