Despite more companies touting their commitments to diversity and inclusion, and encouraging individuals to be authentic at work, most professionals still fear revealing their true selves to their employers. However, we know from our own lived experiences, as well as through the many diversity and inclusion events and studies that we share on myGwork, that being able to bring your whole and authentic self to work – and #WorkingWithPride – is hugely important for professionals today, particularly younger generations entering the workplace.

Recent research has revealed that three in five professionals still hide one thing about themselves from their employers. Additionally, according to studies from organisations like OutNow, 41% of graduates who were open about their sexual orientation or gender identity before starting their first job, went back into the closet when they started work, despite their intentions of #WorkingWithPride.

Diverse professionals are ensuring they are joining workplaces where they can truly be their authentic selves and work with pride by applying for jobs at inclusive companies. However, with so many organisations being called out for performative allyship or rainbow-washing, it can be difficult to ascertain which companies are truly progressive and inclusive, and actually live up to their diversity and inclusion commitments.