Be the first to comment.

We live in a global economy, and no matter how difficult the short-term impacts of COVID-19, that isn’t going to change long-term. Business continues around the world, even at the worst moments in time: European consumers are using an American video calling tool over the internet while working from home. Italians are welcoming a shipment of face masks from China. Food and toilet paper is being trucked to stores with empty shelves.
And gradually international borders will reopen and people will once again be back on planes, and life as we know it will be back to some new kind of “normal” level. It will be different in many ways, but businesses will once again look to global economies for hiring key skill sets, provide international experience to retain top talent, and move people around the world to take advantage of business opportunities and gain competitive advantage.
What is inevitably changing is the “how” of it all. Data and technology will help us better track, report, and respond more quickly to evolving global threats.
Those that embrace the right technology sooner will be the ones best positioned for success.