By Tracey Ward, Head of Business Development & Marketing at Generali UK Employee Benefits

When reviewing organisational Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) and/or Environmental Social Governance (ESG) approaches, cognitive diversity – also known as neurodiversity – deserves considerable attention, says Johnny Timpson OBE, former Cabinet Officer Disability and Access Ambassador and a founder member of GAIN (Group for Autism, Insurance, Investment and Neurodiversity). “Cognitive diversity shouldn’t be seen as simply an objective and an outcome in itself. It’s far more than that,” he says.

“It empowers people to think more widely. To think outside the box. To be innovative. This can lead to improved products and services, new ways of thinking and working. It results in giving you that little bit of difference; a difference in thought and perspective that brings benefits to your colleagues, your customers and, ultimately, your business in terms of competitive edge,” adds Johnny, speaking a recent Generali UK webinar.*

Most people are neurotypical or ‘not neurodivergent’. This means they think and behave in a way that is similar to most other people. But around one in six people are neurodivergent. This means they behave, think, process and interpret information in ways that differ to most other people. Traditional working environments are often designed with neurotypical people in mind, which can make it difficult for neurodivergent employees to thrive at work.

In fact, just 7% of employers say they have focused on making their organisation more diverse and inclusive with respect to neurodiversity, according to CIPD research.

Mental health & masking

Johnny explains that people trying to mask their neurodiversity represents a particular problem, one that can result in stress and anxiety, with neurodiversity and mental health linked. “A significant number of people – particularly women – have been diagnosed as having anxiety. But the root cause of that, in reality, can be the fact that they are actually neurodivergent with undiagnosed autism and/or ADHD. This is something that’s really starting to be revealed and unravelled right now and it’s long overdue.

“Let me just bust a myth here. Neurodivergent people are often thought to be mainly male. This is far from the case. It’s just that women and girls are in many cases simply far better at masking.”

Meanwhile, the CIPD is calling for employers to better understand and support neurodivergent people, such as those with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia and dyspraxia, creating inclusive workplaces where all people can perform at their best.

Such a focus seems much needed, considering latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which reveals that autistic people are among the least likely to be in work of any other disabled group, with around 3 in 10 (29%) of autistic adults in paid employment.

The benefits of good work and inclusive workplaces to individuals – and, consequently, to business – are well documented and, indeed, touched on at the start of this article. So, the legislative approach shouldn’t really be needed. That said, it’s worth just touching on this briefly to help understand the lay of the land.

Neurodiversity & the Equality Act

Under the Equality Act 2010, neurodivergent employees are likely to meet the legal definition of disability. This provides them with important rights to reasonable adjustments and protections against discrimination, harassment and victimisation.

Not all neurodivergent employees will consider themselves to be disabled. But employees have the right to identify (or not identify) with the term as they see fit.

Employees are also protected against ‘discrimination by association’. This may arise when an employee is treated less favourably because they have a dependent with a neurodivergent condition (e.g. parents or carers).

Examples of reasonable adjustments

Johnny explains that reasonable adjustments needn’t be big or expensive, or indeed incur any costs at all. “Consider undertaking an audit to start with, to understand where your organisation is now and where you want it to be, with respect to cognitive diversity; from the boardroom to the shop floor.

“Develop a pathway and plot milestones along your journey to mark progress. Also consider seeking specialist support from consultancies, academics, charities or not-for-profit community interest companies like GAIN, with a proven track record of helping firms in a particular industry. We support the insurance, investment and banking sectors but there will be other organisations with experience of your sector.

“Review your interview processes and workplace adjustment availability. On workplace adjustments, we’re not talking about anything big here. We’re simply talking about having an appropriate working environment; offering flexible working schedules, making sure there’s not too much background noise or garish colours. When you are interviewing people, tell them the questions you are going to ask upfront and in advance. That’s just good practise for everybody. And these are things that come at no cost.

“Becoming a neurodivergent employer is all about removing invisible barriers that our colleagues and customers have to climb over to either work with us, or access our products and services. It’s as simple as that.”

