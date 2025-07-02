You might also like

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, fostering an inclusive and accessible workplace isn't just a moral obligation but a strategic investment.
With 20% of the world's population having a neurodivergent condition - a figure expected to rise to 50% by 2050 - many companies are harnessing the power of modern technology to keep up with the advancing needs of a diverse workforce and boost performance among teams.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), a leading consumer goods company with a global footprint, understands this well. Partnering with Texthelp, an inclusive technology leader, CCEP has embarked on a transformative journey to empower its workforce through innovative solutions.
It's crucial to recognise the role of technology in not only fostering inclusion but also enhancing team performance and individual capabilities. A global survey by Deloitte revealed that 93% of business leaders believe that using technology to improve work outcomes and team performance is very important for organisational success.
Furthermore, 42% also expect that technology will help drive better organisational outcomes over the next 2-4 years. Moving forward, businesses can harness advanced technologies that help their people and teams become the best possible versions of themselves - making work better for humans and humans better at work.
Technology can help us get better at what we already do best. In this instance, Texthelp’s Read&Write can aid users in crafting a well-written article, presentation, or document while streamlining tasks along the way. Features such as ‘Check It’ reduce spelling and grammar errors, ‘Word Prediction’ intuitively predicts word entry, and ‘Text-to-speech’ reads copy back to the user, enhancing overall understanding.
Implementing such tools not only helps individuals perform tasks more efficiently but also fosters collaboration and improves work quality within teams. From a business perspective, assistive technology has the added benefit of fostering inclusivity in the workforce while also enhancing performance for all employees.
Leading a team of over 33,200 people and serving over 2 million customers in 29 countries, CCEP is dedicated to enhancing team inclusion and empowering individuals to work to their full potential - regardless of their abilities or backgrounds.
Over the past year, CCEP recognised the importance of inclusive technology, which started with a trial of Texthelp’s Read&Write for Work. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with the software supporting employees with diverse needs; including those with neurodiverse conditions, disabilities and multilingual backgrounds.
Encouraged by the results from their GB Disability Employee Resource Group (ERG), they made the strategic decision to implement Read&Write across their wider team. Mohammad Koheeallee, Quality Environment Safety & Health Co-Ordinator & Lead Accessibility Ambassador at CCEP in GB, is a passionate advocate for the initiative.
As a wheelchair user and visually impaired employee, he reinforces the importance of adopting new tools to unlock talent. Mo says: "Knowing we have colleagues who are neurodiverse, I wanted to break down a barrier for all CCEP colleagues, by providing them with the right tool to enable them to be themselves at work."
Leadership commitment is crucial in adopting innovative tools like Read&Write. Research shows that 90% of business leaders prioritise leveraging technology to enhance work outcomes and team performance, while 42% anticipate technology's pivotal role in driving better organisational outcomes within the next 2-4 years.
Julie Thomas, Global Director leading on Inclusion, Diversity & Equity (IDE) at CCEP, embraced Texthelp’s innovative technology and emphasised the importance of adapting to meet workforce needs.
She says: “Accessibility is relevant to everyone, particularly digital accessibility, as so many of our everyday interactions use online systems. By rolling out Read&Write we are removing barriers to inclusion that aren’t always visible, opening up opportunities, and making the online experience easier for everyone. This is a fundamental part of our Inclusion strategy, to create a place where everyone feels welcome.”
Research by Texthelp reveals that 64% of neurodivergent workers believe their organisation could be doing more to support them, with 52% of neurotypical workers sharing the same concern. Implementing Texthelp’s Read&Write enables businesses to bridge this gap and provide comprehensive support for diverse groups.
With a range of features such as customisable screen colours, text-to-speech, spelling and grammar checkers, among many others, Read&Write has transformed the way employees work. CCEP employees highlight this with their feedback:
“I found this package really helpful. The screen colour which you can change, made reading emails so much easier. Normally spell checkers don’t know what I am trying to write but this one seems to get it correct.”
“The screenshot reader and prediction helps to organise my thoughts without worrying about spelling the words.”
As a Valuable 500 company, Business Disability Forum (BDF) member, and Disability Confident Leader, CCEP is setting a powerful example in fostering inclusive workplaces. By aligning with Texthelp's mission, they demonstrate their commitment to leveraging technology for a positive social impact.
Martin McKay, CEO & Founder of Texthelp, emphasises the significance of this partnership, highlighting the role of Read&Write in empowering CCEP employees to bring their authentic selves to work.
He says: “As a fellow Business Disability Forum member and Disability Confident Employer, we are proud to support CCEP on their inclusion journey. Our Read&Write for Work software is trusted by companies worldwide, and will play an important role in empowering CCEP employees to bring their whole selves to work every day.”
As CCEP continues its journey towards inclusion, Texthelp remains a steadfast ally, providing not just inclusive technology but comprehensive support and resources.
With over 2.5 billion people around the world needing assistive technologies to go about their everyday lives – a figure expected to rise to 3.5 billion by 2050 – and the increasing prevalence of neurodivergent conditions, employers need to embrace innovative strategies to future-proof their business.
The partnership between CCEP and Texthelp sets the tone for inclusion excellence. By leveraging inclusive technology and fostering a culture of acceptance, they demonstrate that diversity is not just a buzzword but a driving force for organisational success.
Join Texthelp in March for a free webinar where Wells Fargo unveils the secrets behind their neurodiversity program’s unparalleled success resulting in 98% employee retention. Get insights and best practices to unlock the power of your people and drive business results. Secure your spot!