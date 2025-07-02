You might also like

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, fostering an inclusive and accessible workplace isn't just a moral obligation but a strategic investment.

With 20% of the world's population having a neurodivergent condition - a figure expected to rise to 50% by 2050 - many companies are harnessing the power of modern technology to keep up with the advancing needs of a diverse workforce and boost performance among teams.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), a leading consumer goods company with a global footprint, understands this well. Partnering with Texthelp, an inclusive technology leader, CCEP has embarked on a transformative journey to empower its workforce through innovative solutions.

Enhancing teams with technology

It's crucial to recognise the role of technology in not only fostering inclusion but also enhancing team performance and individual capabilities. A global survey by Deloitte revealed that 93% of business leaders believe that using technology to improve work outcomes and team performance is very important for organisational success.

Furthermore, 42% also expect that technology will help drive better organisational outcomes over the next 2-4 years. Moving forward, businesses can harness advanced technologies that help their people and teams become the best possible versions of themselves - making work better for humans and humans better at work.

Technology can help us get better at what we already do best. In this instance, Texthelp’s Read&Write can aid users in crafting a well-written article, presentation, or document while streamlining tasks along the way. Features such as ‘Check It’ reduce spelling and grammar errors, ‘Word Prediction’ intuitively predicts word entry, and ‘Text-to-speech’ reads copy back to the user, enhancing overall understanding.

Implementing such tools not only helps individuals perform tasks more efficiently but also fosters collaboration and improves work quality within teams. From a business perspective, assistive technology has the added benefit of fostering inclusivity in the workforce while also enhancing performance for all employees.

A turning point with technology for CCEP

Leading a team of over 33,200 people and serving over 2 million customers in 29 countries, CCEP is dedicated to enhancing team inclusion and empowering individuals to work to their full potential - regardless of their abilities or backgrounds.

Over the past year, CCEP recognised the importance of inclusive technology, which started with a trial of Texthelp’s Read&Write for Work. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with the software supporting employees with diverse needs; including those with neurodiverse conditions, disabilities and multilingual backgrounds.

Encouraged by the results from their GB Disability Employee Resource Group (ERG), they made the strategic decision to implement Read&Write across their wider team. Mohammad Koheeallee, Quality Environment Safety & Health Co-Ordinator & Lead Accessibility Ambassador at CCEP in GB, is a passionate advocate for the initiative.

As a wheelchair user and visually impaired employee, he reinforces the importance of adopting new tools to unlock talent. Mo says: "Knowing we have colleagues who are neurodiverse, I wanted to break down a barrier for all CCEP colleagues, by providing them with the right tool to enable them to be themselves at work."