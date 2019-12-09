3 ways to maintain your culture while scaling

The benefits of a positive culture are well documented. While you’re scaling, it can be tempting to overlook certain things, such as the day-to-day motions of maintaining your culture. However, it is much more difficult to overhaul a negative culture than it is to implement one from the beginning.

It is vital to onboard new hires into a welcoming environment. Otherwise, you risk losing them before they properly settle in.

So, we’ve summarised 3 of the best ways to establish a positive company culture.

1. Create a sense of meaning and purpose

The desire for meaning in work has been primarily attributed to millennial employees, as research seeks to understand what they want from the workplace. However, research has shown that wanting your work to have a greater impact is much more universal than is commonly believed.

Everyone wants to believe that their work matters. A sense of purpose in their work is one of the foremost reasons why employees stay in their jobs, ranking above compensation.

You can instil meaning in culture by paying attention to some essential human needs - for example, connection, the desire to give back to society and personal growth.

2. Encourage a culture of positive communication

In a workplace with clear communication, you should feel able to ask for instructions on a task you've been asked to complete. Employees who know what's expected of them are likely to be more productive and happier.

An environment which fosters positive communication should provide employees with the freedom to be honest about their personal lives as well as their work lives. If something is going on outside of work and limiting their ability to be fully productive, they should feel able to share this knowing they work somewhere that will support them to get back on track.

3. Value health & wellbeing

86% of organisations surveyed found that employees were coming into work when ill. Having employees who feel pressured to work through illness indicates a workplace which values contribution based on time present rather than what they have achieved.

A flexible working policy can enable employees to work from home when they feel unwell. Absenteeism should reduce, thereby increasing productivity, while giving employees the chance to recover from illness without passing it on to other colleagues.

Ultimately, a workplace that values its employees and enables them to be their best selves both inside and outside of the workplace will cultivate a positive culture, even during periods of growth.

As Eric Mosley, CEO of Workhuman says, "when the workplace treats employees like robots or widgets, that's when things fall apart." So, when you treat your employees as individuals, you will naturally create a healthy culture which, in turn, attracts top talent.

