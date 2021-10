Earlier this year the UK Government published plans to build trust in the use of digital identities, with a ‘trust framework’ that lays out the rules for organisations to follow.

Aligned to this, the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) have announced their plan to introduce digital identity verification, impacting employers who carry out criminal record checks in England, Wales, the Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man.

Join us to understand:

The challenges faced by the DBS and employers in processing criminal record checks over the last 18 months, and the impact of the changes applied

What the new framework by the Department for Culture Media and Sport means for employers

The roadmap for the DBS digital identity plan in 2022

How this impacts your wider background screening program

The answers to your burning questions direct from the DBS and Sterling

Steven Smith Managing Director Sterling EMEA Mark Sugden Head of Identity Disclosure and Barring Service

