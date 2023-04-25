Found this useful? You might also like

Populations are aging and talent pools are shrinking across all economies globally. What started as a talent shortage in a few countries has developed into an outright shortage of workers across the globe.

According to UN Growth Populations, the growth of the working-age population (persons ages 15 to 64) is expected to slow in 8 out of 10 countries globally. A slowing of the working-age population will lead to fewer people entering and more are exiting working age. Declining fertility rates, rapidly aging populations, and falling immigration are squeezing the world-wide labour supply.

The UK labour market is particularly tight with the available workforce being around 400,000 smaller than pre COVID. This is the second-largest percentage of any country in the G7 and today, over 1.1 Million jobs remining unfilled according to Office of National Statistics (March 2023).

In such a tight labour market, it is clear that employers need to value the workers they have. Employers are finding out that workers aren’t disposable, and employees who leave may not be so easy to replace. Employers that consciously work to retain employees by really understanding and accommodating workers’ unique circumstance and career aspirations may well have a significant competitive advantage in the labour market.

Compounding what is already a difficult situation, the skills crisis continues to intensify in this post-pandemic world, driven by the unrelenting pace of innovation and new technologies in the workplace. For stable business operations amid the global turmoil, it is essential that organisations have a sustainable, healthy, and skilled workforce that can readily adapt to change. This means that organisations face significant needs for reskilling and upskilling – as the data shows, organisations simply can’t hire their way out of the problem.

How can technologies help HR organisations achieve this efficiently?

As a first step, there is a definite need for organisations to gain continuous transparency into people’s capabilities, interests & aspirations. Here at SAP, our “whole self model” is guiding how SAP advances the SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite. By creating a way for organisations to identify people’s individual traits, like team strengths and work styles, as well as their passions and motivations, they can improve DE&I, create better work experiences, curate intelligent upskilling and reskilling opportunities and build high-performing teams.