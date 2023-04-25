Found this useful? You might also like

Populations are aging and talent pools are shrinking across all economies globally. What started as a talent shortage in a few countries has developed into an outright shortage of workers across the globe.
According to UN Growth Populations, the growth of the working-age population (persons ages 15 to 64) is expected to slow in 8 out of 10 countries globally. A slowing of the working-age population will lead to fewer people entering and more are exiting working age. Declining fertility rates, rapidly aging populations, and falling immigration are squeezing the world-wide labour supply.
The UK labour market is particularly tight with the available workforce being around 400,000 smaller than pre COVID. This is the second-largest percentage of any country in the G7 and today, over 1.1 Million jobs remining unfilled according to Office of National Statistics (March 2023).
In such a tight labour market, it is clear that employers need to value the workers they have. Employers are finding out that workers aren’t disposable, and employees who leave may not be so easy to replace. Employers that consciously work to retain employees by really understanding and accommodating workers’ unique circumstance and career aspirations may well have a significant competitive advantage in the labour market.
Compounding what is already a difficult situation, the skills crisis continues to intensify in this post-pandemic world, driven by the unrelenting pace of innovation and new technologies in the workplace. For stable business operations amid the global turmoil, it is essential that organisations have a sustainable, healthy, and skilled workforce that can readily adapt to change. This means that organisations face significant needs for reskilling and upskilling – as the data shows, organisations simply can’t hire their way out of the problem.
As a first step, there is a definite need for organisations to gain continuous transparency into people’s capabilities, interests & aspirations. Here at SAP, our “whole self model” is guiding how SAP advances the SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite. By creating a way for organisations to identify people’s individual traits, like team strengths and work styles, as well as their passions and motivations, they can improve DE&I, create better work experiences, curate intelligent upskilling and reskilling opportunities and build high-performing teams.
By truly understanding and valuing people, organisations can create individualised Learning, talent development and growth journeys.
SAP embedded this in the foundation of the SAP SuccessFactors Suite late in 2022 with the launch of Talent Intelligence Hub. Talent Intelligence Hub is a centralised framework that connects individual attributes, strengths and styles, and expressive preferences to both people and the experiences throughout SAP SuccessFactors solutions. This framework enables organisations to understand and manage their workforce holistically while supporting excellence and growth aspirations of their people.
Talent Intelligence Hub enables organisations to maintain people attributes that are critical for their success. These attributes are stored and maintained in a centralised library known as the Attributes Library. People in the organisation can access these attributes and add them to their unique repository of attributes known as the Growth Portfolio. The Growth Portfolio is enhanced by the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to recommend suitable skills for employees from a range of internal and external data sources e.g. Microsoft Teams.
Having this granularity of data has the potential to deliver a far more holistic and intelligent approach to Learning & Development than organisations have been able to achieve in the past.
Today, many organisations have adopted Learning Experience Platforms as their entry point for learning across the enterprise. This does have significant limitations when we think of the full breadth and depth of opportunities to upskill and reskill across the enterprise. According to Josh Bersin, Talent Marketplace Platforms may well become the more preferred corporate learning discovery system in the next year or two.
Powered by the “Talent intelligence Hub”, the SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace goes beyond traditional skills-based matching to consider an individual’s interests, workstyles and experience to recommend open jobs, mentorships, learning and networking opportunities as well as short-term assignments, gigs and fellowships.
Forty-five percent of leaders believe building an organisational culture that celebrates growth, adaptability and resilience is the most important action they can take to transform work, according to Deloitte. At the same time, a recent Qualtrics study found that purposeful work is among the top three priorities for job candidates.
SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace provides individuals the agency to find and pursue internal opportunities that align with their personal values, passions, and interests as well as the strategic needs of the business. At the same time, leaders can gain increased visibility and a better understanding of the strengths and capabilities of their people and teams. The potential gains for individuals and organisations are immense: increased retention and engagement, and ongoing adaptability that will keep people and companies growing and ready for change.
It really is a hugely exciting time to be a Learning & Development practitioner. We have never been more relevant to the success of organisations as we are today.