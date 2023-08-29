You might also like

Here are 6 areas that are important to embed within your sustainability measures and reporting.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Can your organisation feel confident they are equipped with talent for the future? Are they tapping into the vast talent pools that exist when expanding into diverse areas? Without people, you simply will not be sustainable. Do your talent programmes drive access to work and increased social mobility? Are you attracting neurodiverse talent to bring unique and valuable skills to your business?

Wellbeing

The pandemic has taught us so much and if there can be a positive, I think the open-ness to talk about wellbeing and mental health has increased significantly. Perhaps the collective uncertainty and the unfiltered opportunity to see into people’s lives and home offices added a whole new dimension to the workplace. Great, but what has that got to do with sustainability? Increasingly I am seeing wellbeing metrics rising up the tables on focus areas for organisations as they measure their end-to-end goals.

Health & Safety

Isn’t that somebody else’s problem? Can we just get through the audit and ask facilities to make the adjustments we discussed? Behind every health and safety incident, there is one common dominator … a person! Somebody hurt, a near miss, or worse. In my opening paragraph I coupled sustainability with responsibility, the most logical of bed fellows. Responsible business is good business, not just for compliance or legislation, but because people matter. With onboarding, learning and development and occupational health HR play a pivotal role in driving responsible outcomes.

Attraction

One of the key questions we now see from applicants, is to understand our sustainability strategy and I know we are not alone. Across all role types and tenures, we see that people want to know they are working for an organisation who shares their values and demonstrates true leadership in this space.

Are your hiring managers equipped to deliver your messaging? Do you proactively share this in career advertisements? Are you proud of your organisation’s achievements? Shout it from the roof tops!