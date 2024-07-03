You might also like

For companies and organisations that have a whistleblowing policy it’s important the process is trusted and that employees feel safe and supported in reporting misconduct in the workplace.

There needs to be a genuine culture where employees feel able to report wrongdoing and potentially challenge authority. If there is a culture of transparency and a leadership endorsing ethical behaviour this will lend credibility to any whistleblowing policy.

The challenge for organisations is ensuring their whistleblowing system is as effective as possible. The practical characteristics of an effective system can be summed up as having:

Anonymity

Accessibility

Ease of use

Multilingual supportM

Accessibility across devices and platforms to accommodate a diverse workforce.

Whistleblowing reports / complaints can be a company's lifeline to identifying and correcting serious issues, but they must be managed with the utmost care and integrity.

As someone who has been on the front lines of these investigations, I've learned that the process can be intricate and fraught with challenges.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to effectively investigate a whistleblowing report, emphasising the dos and don'ts that can make or break the process.

Step 1: Acknowledge and assess the report

Do: Act promptly and confidentially. When a whistleblowing report lands on your desk, it's crucial to acknowledge it immediately. Confirm receipt of the complaint to the whistleblower and reassure them that their concerns are being taken seriously. Once any report is received it’s important to triage the complaint to determine if it falls under whistleblowing protections and if it's within your scope to investigate.

Don’t: Ignore or delay. One of the biggest mistakes is ignoring or delaying action on the complaint. Delays can not only exacerbate the problem but also discourage the whistleblower and others from coming forward in the future. Additionally, ignoring a complaint can lead to severe legal and reputational consequences for the organisation. An effective triage process is based on consistency and having skilled people to assess the report.

Free video: Receiving and encouraging whistleblowing or speak up reports (6 minute viewing time)

Step 2: The investigation team

Do: Choose an impartial team. Select a team of impartial, experienced professionals to conduct the investigation. Ideally, this team should include members from legal, human resources, and experienced external consultants, depending on the complexity and sensitivity of the issue. It’s important to ensure that team members have no conflicts of interest related to the complaint.

Many organisations we’ve dealt with don’t have an internal investigation team – which is usually an issue of resources and capabilities. External, third-party investigators can reassure employees of expertise and independence, further building trust and credibility in the process. Perception can be everything.

Don’t: Involve potentially biased parties. Involving individuals who may have a stake in the outcome can compromise the investigation’s integrity. Avoid appointing anyone who is mentioned in the complaint or who might have a personal or professional relationship with the subjects involved.

Free video: Handling an incident report: triage and assessment (9 minute viewing time)

Free download: Investigation Decision-making Checklist