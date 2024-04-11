You might also like

The market is noisy and employees’ priorities are changing. Businesses must now extend their value proposition beyond office pizza parties and pensions to remain competitive. To future-proof the workforce, the employee experience must meaningfully encompass what talent really needs.
One element that’s never been more important in the People experience is the power of personalisation. The workforce is too often viewed as a collective entity, with employees’ individual power, purpose and value going overlooked. Now, just 45% of workers believe their organisation values them as an individual and understands their needs. Restoring this is vital in 2024 – when employees feel seen and heard, they are motivated to deliver their potential. Personalised approaches ensures the diverse breadth of needs across a multi-generational workforce are reflected and met. For example, by 2030 Millennial and Gen Z talent will represent 58% of the global workforce – and currently, they are the most disengaged of all working generations, as employers are slow to evolve their offer to reflect modernised needs. Yet those already ahead in tailoring the People experience around the bespoke needs of their business will attract the best talent and future leaders – whilst generic, tick-box approaches will result in high attrition.
This theme also extends to the growing demand for better, more holistic workplace wellbeing support. Increasingly, this is viewed as a crucial part of the compensation package, with 42% of UK employees prioritising their benefits over any other factor, rising to 55% for 18-34 year olds. Candidates and employees alike now seek meaningful support beyond their working day and prioritise the businesses already leading this change. Employee perks and benefits centred around each pillar of wellbeing that truly reflect the needs across all levels of the business will reap the rewards of a motivated and loyal team, as well as a razor sharp employer brand.
How culture is translated within an organisation is another leading predictor of talent attraction and attrition. In today’s landscape, culture must take centre stage in employee experience strategies. Climbing candidates’ agenda, Millennials are prioritising this above all else, whilst 86% of jobseekers now actively avoid employers with poor cultural reputation. Within the People experience, an organisation’s culture and its values aren’t just something to be seen, but something to be felt. However, with just 28% of employees currently feeling connected to their business’ mission and purpose, there remains much work to be done.
It’s clear that employees now seek more from their roles. They seek meaning and active contribution to a mutually shared purpose, where their individual power in supporting this is understood. 74% of employees would leave a business if its values don’t align with their own – so as a result, an authentic and purpose-led culture has become essential for empowering talent with a vision and set of values they resonate with, and importantly, understand how to exemplify. In prioritising this, businesses not only attract like-minded future talent but create an authentic space for their people to flourish.
The employee experience must meaningfully support and actively emulate each pillar of wellbeing. Employees need to feel their business is committed to this. From supporting with the cost of living, to championing balance and flexibility across working schedules, to providing access to mental health support, holistic and bespoke approaches to empowering the physical, mental, financial and social wellbeing of the workforce are no longer a nice-to-have, but fundamental in maximising and retaining talent.
Importantly, employee experience strategies need to restore a fundamental pitfall of the modern workplace: the absence of human connection. People strategies are now all too often defined by objectives outside of what’s important: the people themselves. The changed world and modern ways of working, however, means restoring this should not – and no longer can – rely on in-person engagement. Latest data shows 1 in 3 employees feel unappreciated at work and over half of frontline workers feel expendable to their employer. Now it’s key employee experience strategies reverse this and ensure that engagement and recognition is visibly championed at all levels, reaching teams wherever they are.
Crucially tying this together is belonging. Employees need to feel they have a place in their business culture, their personalised needs are adequately met and the value they bring is seen. Yet, 1 in 4 employees don’t feel they belong in their current role. A competitive employee experience will focus on meaningful empowerment, a sense of community, championing inclusivity and showcasing role models across the business to not only attract brilliant and diverse talent, but ensure their stories and successes are communicated and celebrated.
Now to put these principles into action. Rippl’s Market Guide to Employee Experience is a one-stop-shop for HR leaders to explore the latest data, insights and resources to elevate their People strategy and future-proof their workforce. Grab a coffee and download your free copy.
