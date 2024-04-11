You might also like

The market is noisy and employees’ priorities are changing. Businesses must now extend their value proposition beyond office pizza parties and pensions to remain competitive. To future-proof the workforce, the employee experience must meaningfully encompass what talent really needs.

From attrition to attraction: The role of employee experience

One element that’s never been more important in the People experience is the power of personalisation. The workforce is too often viewed as a collective entity, with employees’ individual power, purpose and value going overlooked. Now, just 45% of workers believe their organisation values them as an individual and understands their needs. Restoring this is vital in 2024 – when employees feel seen and heard, they are motivated to deliver their potential. Personalised approaches ensures the diverse breadth of needs across a multi-generational workforce are reflected and met. For example, by 2030 Millennial and Gen Z talent will represent 58% of the global workforce – and currently, they are the most disengaged of all working generations, as employers are slow to evolve their offer to reflect modernised needs. Yet those already ahead in tailoring the People experience around the bespoke needs of their business will attract the best talent and future leaders – whilst generic, tick-box approaches will result in high attrition.

This theme also extends to the growing demand for better, more holistic workplace wellbeing support. Increasingly, this is viewed as a crucial part of the compensation package, with 42% of UK employees prioritising their benefits over any other factor, rising to 55% for 18-34 year olds. Candidates and employees alike now seek meaningful support beyond their working day and prioritise the businesses already leading this change. Employee perks and benefits centred around each pillar of wellbeing that truly reflect the needs across all levels of the business will reap the rewards of a motivated and loyal team, as well as a razor sharp employer brand.

How culture is translated within an organisation is another leading predictor of talent attraction and attrition. In today’s landscape, culture must take centre stage in employee experience strategies. Climbing candidates’ agenda, Millennials are prioritising this above all else, whilst 86% of jobseekers now actively avoid employers with poor cultural reputation. Within the People experience, an organisation’s culture and its values aren’t just something to be seen, but something to be felt. However, with just 28% of employees currently feeling connected to their business’ mission and purpose, there remains much work to be done.