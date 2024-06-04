RecFest UK 2024: A Decade of Talent Acquisition Excellence

RecFest UK, the premier event for talent acquisition professionals, has officially released its highly anticipated agenda for 2024. The event delivers unrivalled conference content and promises to be an exceptional gathering of industry leaders, innovators, and leading solution providers.
With a decade of success under its belt, RecFest continues to set the standard for talent acquisition events worldwide. This year's agenda is no exception, featuring a diverse lineup of expert speakers and thought-provoking sessions addressing the most pressing challenges facing the industry.
The programme, taking place across 10 stages, offers sessions that delve deep into the heart of talent acquisition.
From exploring critical topics such as "Candidate Experience Counts: Navigating Candidate Ghosting and Bias" on the Unplugged Stage, to navigating the complex world of AI in recruitment with "A Hitchhiker’s Guide to Conquering AI" on the AI Stage, RecFest’s lineup has left no stone unturned.
The line up also features sessions led by industry giants including Amazon, EY, TUI, Citi, Sage, WTW, HMRC, and others from industry disruptors, rising stars and experienced gurus - RecFest’s agenda will ensure TA, HR and resourcing professionals return to the office inspired, motivated and with tangible learnings to put into place.
Jamie Leonard, CEO of The Recruitment Events Co, the organisers of RecFest, said “Now more than ever, it's critical that our agenda matches what our people are going through day-to-day. RecFest arrives at a critical juncture in the evolution of Talent Acquisition, where the ability to adapt and innovate is not just a benefit but a necessity. As our market faces unprecedented challenges, the importance of resilience cannot be overstated.”
“This year's event is dedicated to mapping out the future of Talent Acquisition, with a focus on how we can remain robust in the face of change and uncertainty. More than ever, it is crucial to keep DEI at the forefront of business agendas, fighting against the complacency that threatens to sideline these essential values. Additionally, the emergence of AI in the workplace presents both opportunities and challenges, demanding a proactive approach to understanding and integrating these technologies. RecFest 2024 will spearhead these discussions, providing a platform for thought leaders to share insights and strategies to navigate the evolving landscape and shape the future of work in ways that are both innovative and inclusive.”
In addition to the main agenda, RecFest will offer various networking opportunities, exhibitor showcases, and interactive workshops designed to provide attendees with valuable insights and practical takeaways.
RecFest is delighted to announce their headline sponsors, including Indeed, LinkedIn, iCIMS, and EY who’ll offer unparalleled insights, strategies, and demos for talent acquisition professionals to enhance their recruitment processes.
Leonard describes the event as more than just a conference: "RecFest is a real festival. It celebrates as much as it educates and uplifts as much as it upskills. RecFest is where TA professionals come together, as a community, to celebrate the work of our industry."
To guarantee a flawless festival experience, the organisers have released the official ‘RecFest’ Event app, empowering visitors to effortlessly plan their day. With the app, visitors can book meetings and demos with leading solution providers, explore the comprehensive content programme, book content sessions to reserve space, connect with speakers, and so much more. Partnered with the app release, RecFest have also launched the festival map - see the map here.
