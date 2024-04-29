RecFest UK (11 July, Knebworth) - set to be the most electrifying event for Talent Acquisition

The world’s largest talent acquisition event, RecFest, celebrates its 10th year in 2024. From its humble beginnings of bringing together 100 TA professionals at the Rich Mix, London, RecFest now hosts more than 5000 TA professionals and Resourcing Leaders against the vibrant festival backdrop at Knebworth Park. The festival offers conference-worthy content, a cutting-edge supplier and tech showcase, and unrivalled in-person connections to drive the future of TA in business. RecFest is where industry professionals come to learn, keep ahead of the curve and network, in style.
RecFest has become the annual destination for industry professionals across Europe. Since its inception, it’s provided a unique platform to upskill, connect, collaborate, and celebrate. This year, RecFest continues to raise the bar, offering a festival experience like no other, guaranteed to supercharge the TA industry.
Featuring 11 stages and more than 100 sessions including keynotes from industry-leaders from across Europe, RecFest delivers actionable insights on the biggest challenges facing the industry for immediate impact. It’s a business event like no other.
The stages at RecFest 2024 include:
Inspire Stage: Aimed at motivating and providing inspirational content in the field of talent acquisition.
NEW FOR 2024! AI Stage: Explore the transformative power of AI in recruitment.
NEW FOR 2024! Talent Intelligence Stage: Uncover data-driven strategies for TA and HR.
Unplugged Stage: This stage features unscripted panels for candid discussions on talent topics - back for the first time since 2019.
EVP Stage: Explores strategies for developing effective employee value propositions, recruitment marketing and employer brand.
DEI Stage: In partnership with EY, the DEI stage focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in the workplace.
Disrupt Stage: Highlights innovative technologies transforming talent acquisition.
Resourcing Leaders Stage: A platform for leaders in talent to share insights and strategies.
NEW FOR 2024! Tech Hiring Stage: Shaping the future of Tech Recruitment, where innovation meets opportunity. In partnership with hackajob.
Showcase Stage: Presents case studies and success stories in TA.
Start-Up Stage: Hosts start-up competitions and unpicks challenges and strategies for start-ups in talent acquisition.
With speakers already confirmed from Amazon, EY, TUI, Citi, Sage, WTW and HMRC, RecFest 2024 is not to be missed for anyone working in talent acquisition.
To find out more about RecFest opportunities, contact Head of Content, India Nott-Bower on [email protected] or the Sales team on [email protected]. Find out about Early Bird tickets here (Early Bird sale ends 26 May 2024).
