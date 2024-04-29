RecFest UK (11 July, Knebworth) - set to be the most electrifying event for Talent Acquisition

Featuring 11 stages and more than 100 sessions including keynotes from industry-leaders from across Europe, RecFest delivers actionable insights on the biggest challenges facing the industry for immediate impact. It’s a business event like no other.

The stages at RecFest 2024 include:

Inspire Stage: Aimed at motivating and providing inspirational content in the field of talent acquisition.

NEW FOR 2024! AI Stage: Explore the transformative power of AI in recruitment.

NEW FOR 2024! Talent Intelligence Stage: Uncover data-driven strategies for TA and HR.

Unplugged Stage: This stage features unscripted panels for candid discussions on talent topics - back for the first time since 2019.

EVP Stage: Explores strategies for developing effective employee value propositions, recruitment marketing and employer brand.

DEI Stage: In partnership with EY, the DEI stage focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in the workplace.

Disrupt Stage: Highlights innovative technologies transforming talent acquisition.

Resourcing Leaders Stage: A platform for leaders in talent to share insights and strategies.

NEW FOR 2024! Tech Hiring Stage: Shaping the future of Tech Recruitment, where innovation meets opportunity. In partnership with hackajob.

Showcase Stage: Presents case studies and success stories in TA.

Start-Up Stage: Hosts start-up competitions and unpicks challenges and strategies for start-ups in talent acquisition.

With speakers already confirmed from Amazon, EY, TUI, Citi, Sage, WTW and HMRC, RecFest 2024 is not to be missed for anyone working in talent acquisition.